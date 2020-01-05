Iran Uprising – No. 68: Names of 59 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising
Names of 704 martyrs of the nationwide uprising have so far been identified
PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 59 more martyrs of the November uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 704 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.
Some 50 days after the uprising and despite domestic and international calls, the Iranian regime, fearing the repercussions of committing a crime against humanity, refuses to announce the number of those killed, wounded and detained. The latter are under brutal torture in different prisons to force them to make televised confessions.
The overwhelming majority of the martyrs were shot in the head and chest by the Revolutionary Guards. Commenting on the Iraqi people’s uprising a short while before his termination, Qassem Soleimani had said we know how to confront the uprisings in Iran and we must use the same methods in dealing with the uprising in Iraq.
The bodies of many of the martyrs have been found in rivers, dams and deserted locations long after their disappearance. Some were detained and tortured to death. Others were killed on the scene but their bodies were taken away by the IRGC and dumped in waterways to erase the traces of the mullahs’ crimes. In one example, the body of Hashem Moradi, who disappeared during the protests in Javanroud (western Iran) on November 17, was found on January 1, 2020 near a river in the city.
Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), again called on the United Nations Secretary General to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Iran to investigate the status of those killed and wounded, and visit the prisons and those arrested.
Names of the 59 more martyrs are as follows:
1. Tehran-Islamshahr - Ali Ahmadi
2. Tehran-Shahriar - Behzad Tekieh
3. Qazvin - Mojtaba Gheydari
4. Ahvaz - Asqar Haq-Talab
5. Ahvaz - Akbar Malekpour
6. Ahvaz - Amir Hosseini
7. Ahvaz - Amir Asakerian
8. Ahvaz - Hassan Rabeei
9. Ahvaz - Hamzeh Bavi
10. Ahvaz - Hamid Reza-Zadeh
11. Ahvaz - Rahim Arabpour
12. Ahvaz - Reza Qaderi
13. Ahvaz - Reza Yazdani
14. Ahvaz - Reyhaneh Maleki
15. Ahvaz - Zeynab Nissanpour
16. Ahvaz - Soheila Fallahzadeh
17. Ahvaz - Seyed-Reza Khalafzadeh
18. Ahvaz - Shahla Baldi
19. Ahvaz - Ali Esmaeeli
20. Ahvaz - Ali Albo-Ebadi
21. Ahvaz - Alireza Akbarpour
22. Ahvaz - Fatima Haqverdi
23. Ahvaz - Fariba Ale-Khamis
24. Ahvaz - Fariheh Karimzadeh
25. Ahvaz - Kosar Baqlani
26. Ahvaz - Kosar Tabe-Matouqi
27. Ahvaz - Mobeen Moqadam
28. Ahvaz - Mohadaseh Moqadam
29. Ahvaz - Mohsen Asakereh
30. Ahvaz - Maryam Esmaeeli
31. Ahvaz - Maryam Abdi
32. Ahvaz - Mehdi Daris-Molai
33. Ahvaz - Mehdi Abdi
34. Ahvaz - Mehdi Qolamzadeh
35. Ahvaz - Mehdi Fallahi
36. Ahvaz - Mehdi Qaderi
37. Ahvaz - Nasrin Baqlani
38. Ahvaz - Navid Asakereh
39. Javanroud - Hashem Moradi
40. Kermanshah - Eskandar Mortazavi
41. Kermanshah - Behrouz Farhadpour
42. Kermanshah - Jamshid Kazemi
43. Kermanshah - Javad Haydari
44. Kermanshah - Hojat Jalali
45. Kermanshah - Saeed Ershadi
46. Kermanshah - Esmat Haydari
47. Kermanshah - Ali Qafoori
48. Kermanshah - Ali Qolampour
49. Kermanshah - Alireza Damvandi
50. Kermanshah - Farrokh Jabbari
51. Kermanshah - Farshad Tavakoli
52. Kermanshah - Farshid Ezzatshahi
53. Kermanshah - Farhad Majidi
54. Kermanshah - Mamoud Fardpour
55. Kermanshah - Massoud Ebrahimi
56. Kermanshah - Moslem Fayazi
57. Kermanshah - Hashem Ezzatipour
58. Kermanshah - Hedayat Qorbani
59. Kermanshah - Vida Shakibai-Moqadam
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 5, 2020
