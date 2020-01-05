Iran Uprising – No. 68: Names of 59 more martyrs of the nationwide uprising

Names of 704 martyrs of the nationwide uprising have so far been identified

PARIS, FRANCE, January 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) released the names of 59 more martyrs of the November uprising that swept 191 cities across Iran, bringing to 704 the number of those killed, who have been identified so far.

Some 50 days after the uprising and despite domestic and international calls, the Iranian regime, fearing the repercussions of committing a crime against humanity, refuses to announce the number of those killed, wounded and detained. The latter are under brutal torture in different prisons to force them to make televised confessions.

The overwhelming majority of the martyrs were shot in the head and chest by the Revolutionary Guards. Commenting on the Iraqi people’s uprising a short while before his termination, Qassem Soleimani had said we know how to confront the uprisings in Iran and we must use the same methods in dealing with the uprising in Iraq.

The bodies of many of the martyrs have been found in rivers, dams and deserted locations long after their disappearance. Some were detained and tortured to death. Others were killed on the scene but their bodies were taken away by the IRGC and dumped in waterways to erase the traces of the mullahs’ crimes. In one example, the body of Hashem Moradi, who disappeared during the protests in Javanroud (western Iran) on November 17, was found on January 1, 2020 near a river in the city.

Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), again called on the United Nations Secretary General to dispatch a fact-finding mission to Iran to investigate the status of those killed and wounded, and visit the prisons and those arrested.



Names of the 59 more martyrs are as follows:

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 5, 2020





