Minister praises achievements of homeland veterans

Ebo, ANGOLA, January 5 - Angolan minister of Former Combatants and Veterans of the Homeland João Ernesto dos Santos '' Liberdade '' has praised the deeds of the former combatants and veterans of the homeland.,

Liberdade, who was speaking on Saturday in Ebo municipality, coastal Cuanza Sul province, described the members as a morale reserve of the society.

He also said the former combatants should be recognised as a source of inspiration for the success of Angolan battle for economic and social development.

Addressing a central event to mark the 59th anniversary of the Colonial Repression of Lower Cassange region, occurred in municipality of Ebo, 240 km from Sumbe, the minister defended more dialogue and involvement of the social partners.

According to him, social partners, as organisations representing the former combatants, should also contribute to improving the living conditions of the members.

The minister also called for the sensitivity and institutional solidarity of the provincial governments, municipal and communal administrations urging them to integrate the former combatants in their programmes.

The official also called for combined effort in fight against misuse of assets, nepotism, impunity aimed at improving the quality of everyone’s life.

As for the main sector’s goal, the minister recalled

the commitment to re-registration and proof of life of pensioners.

