Former Ghanaian president hails anti-corruption fight in Angola

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 5 - Former Ghanaian President Jerry John Rawlings recently commended the Angolan head of State João Lourenço for his commitment to fight against corruption.,

In a note on his Twitter page, Jerry Rawlings alludes, in particular, to the Angolan President's “crusade” against corruption, which, according to him, “resulted in recovery of USD 5 billion”.

Jerry Rawlings points out that this money is related to "assets stolen by corrupt members of the former regime" (Angolan), recovered since President João Lourenço came to office two years ago.

“It's wrong, illegal, immoral, unfair,” Jerry Rawlings has tweeted, calling for the punishment of the offenders”. As for President João Lourenço, Rawlings told him to remain vigilant and not allow material temptations and power to weaken his determination”.

Rawlings, 72, is a special envoy of African Union (AU) for Somalia.

He was president of Ghana from 1981 to 2001.

