Ducktrap River of Maine of Belfast, Maine is announcing a voluntary recall of Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce identified with sell by date Jul 29, 2020 because these products contain undeclared milk due to an incorrect label. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product. To date no illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported.

The recalled product was distributed at various retail stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vermont and Virginia.

The recalled product is sold in a 12 ounce glass container with a sell by date of Jul 29, 2020 located on the lid of the jar.

While the product in the containers is Herring Center Cuts in Cream Sauce, which contains milk, the containers were mistakenly labeled with the Herring Center Cuts in Wine Sauce labels. Ducktrap initiated the recall after discovering the labeling mistake. Subsequent investigation indicates that the issue is limited only to the specific lot identified above.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled product may return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-800-434-8727 Monday thru Friday between the hours of 8am – 4:30pm EST. No other Ducktrap River of Maine products are affected by this recall.

Ducktrap River of Maine is working in partnership with the FDA to conduct this recall. The company is also taking the necessary steps to address this issue and apologizes for any inconvenience caused.