Iran: Public welcomes Soleimani’s death

PARIS, FRANCE, January 4, 2020

On Friday and Saturday, January 3 and 4, 2020, Subsequent to the elimination of the notorious IRGC’s Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and other cities, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Karaj, Hamedan and Khorassan Razavi Province.

The banners read: “Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime,” “Rest assured that our nation will triumph,” “Iran will be free through the uprising and Resistance units,” “Bassij and IRGC centers must be demolished,” “The rebellion continues,” and “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs,”

January 4, 2020

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

