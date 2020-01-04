Iran: Public welcomes Soleimani’s death

Maraym Rajavi; "Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow" - Tehran

'Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow,' 'The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime,' 'Rest assured that our nation will triumph,'” — Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 4, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Messages, posters of Resistance’s Leadership posted and distributed across the country.

On Friday and Saturday, January 3 and 4, 2020, Subsequent to the elimination of the notorious IRGC’s Qods Force commander Qassem Soleimani, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran and other cities, including Mashhad, Tabriz, Karaj, Hamedan and Khorassan Razavi Province.

The banners read: “Soleimani’s elimination expedites regime’s overthrow,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime,” “Rest assured that our nation will triumph,” “Iran will be free through the uprising and Resistance units,” “Bassij and IRGC centers must be demolished,” “The rebellion continues,” and “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs,”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 4, 2020

