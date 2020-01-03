There were 271 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,077 in the last 365 days.

Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 earnings report before the market opens Thursday, February 20, 2020.  Lamar will host a conference call on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. (central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.

Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:
     
All Callers:   1-334-323-0520 or 1-334-323-9871
Passcode:   Lamar
     
Replay:   1-334-323-0140 or 1-877-919-4059
Passcode:   37443773
     
    Available through Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
Live Webcast:   www.lamar.com
     
Webcast Replay:   www.lamar.com
    Available through Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. eastern time
     
     
Company Contact:   Buster Kantrow
    Director of Investor Relations
    (225) 926-1000
    bkantrow@lamar.com

