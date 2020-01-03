Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Distribution Declaration

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (each, a “Fund,” and collectively, the “Funds”) today announced that their Boards of Directors declared their monthly distributions for January, February and March 2020, subject to the approval of the proposed reorganization (the “Reorganization”) of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. into Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (the “Combined Fund”) at the joint special meeting of stockholders of the Funds to be held on January 24, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time, for the purpose of taking various actions in connection with the proposed Reorganization. The Combined Fund intends to make its first distribution to stockholders in the month immediately following the Reorganization so there is no gap in distribution payments. In addition, the Combined Fund expects to follow the same frequency of payments as each Fund and make monthly distributions to stockholders.



Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share January 2020 January 15, 2020 January 14, 2020 January 23, 2020 $0.0817 February 2020 February 12, 2020 February 11, 2020 February 20, 2020 $0.0817 March 2020 March 18, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 26, 2020 $0.0817

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Month Record Date Ex Date Payable Date Amount per Share January 2020 January 15, 2020 January 14, 2020 January 23, 2020 $0.1990 February 2020 February 12, 2020 February 11, 2020 February 20, 2020 $0.1990 March 2020 March 18, 2020 March 17, 2020 March 26, 2020 $0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital (ROC). Any portion of a Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With more than $19 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2019, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $500 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2019. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. are managed by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC. The Funds use their website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Funds are routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com .

COMPANY CONTACT

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

* Distributions include all distribution payments regardless of source and may include net income, capital gains, and/or return of capital (ROC). ROC should not be confused with yield or income. Each Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting publicsecurities.brookfield.com. Final determination of a distribution's tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV and sent to shareholders. On a tax basis, as of November 30, 2019, the most recent available figures, the estimated components of the cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of (i) $0.7763 (86.38%) per share for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.; and (ii) $1.0678 (48.78%) per share for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. These amounts are an estimate and the actual amounts and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. A return of capital is not taxable and results in a reduction in the tax basis of a shareholder’s investment. The final determination regarding the nature of the distributions will be made after the end of a Fund’s fiscal year when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits. The final tax status of the distributions may differ substantially and will be made available to shareholders after the close of each calendar year. The proportion of distributions that are treated as taxable distributions may also vary and or increase in future years. The Funds invest in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), which are generally treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. Distributions from MLPs are estimated as income and return of capital based on information reported by the MLPs and management’s estimates of such amounts based on historical information. These estimates are adjusted when the actual source of distributions is disclosed by the MLPs and the actual amounts may differ from the estimated amounts. In setting each Fund’s distribution policy, we and the Fund’s Board considers a number of factors, including both expected income and distributions received by the Fund and our expectations regarding potential capital appreciation. From time to time a Fund may be over- or under- distributed when taking into account actual income, distributions and net unrealized gains or losses since actual capital appreciation is variable over time. However, the goal is to have a distribution rate that is stable over the long term.

Quasar Distributors, LLC, provides filing administration for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.