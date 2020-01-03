January 2020 Kicks Off With the Largest Display of Accessories and Ready-to-Wear on the East Coast During NY Women’s

Intermezzo Returns (formally PROJECT WOMENS)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NY Women's January marketplace kicks off January 5th – 7th at the Jacob Javits Center in New York City uniting five unique women's shows, INTERMEZZO, ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT, FAME, MODA and ACCESSORIES THE SHOW. With over 230 accessory brands represented from over 12 countries, buyers can explore everything from fine jewelry to fashion accessories and the latest contemporary and trend-driven apparel all under one roof.



Carrying high-end and contemporary accessories catered toward elevated brands from around the globe, ACCESSORIE CIRCUIT is the sophisticated retailer’s destination for Spring/Summer must-have accessories. Product includes everything from bags by Mar y Sol and Fallon and Royce , to on-trend hair accessories by France Luxe and By Lilla , to belts from B. Belt and Streets Ahead . In addition to the edited and beautiful selection of fine, demi fine and fashion jewelry from notable brands such as Dean Davidson , Ela Rae , Dilamani , Native Gem , Cloverpost , Chan Luu and By Johanne , retailers can shop a unique mix of stylish travel accessories from My Tag Alongs and fun, colorful flip flops and sandals from Ipanema .

Featuring a diverse and accessible collection of fashion accessories, ACCESSORIES THE SHOW continues to be the go-to event showcasing a wide range of price points and accessory categories allowing retailers to discover new and emerging brands while shopping both trend-driven and classic collections. Noteworthy brands include sustainable and hand-crafted brand Anju Jewelry , bohemian inspired Australian brand By Charlotte , LA based designer Jurate , New York based handbag line Sondra Roberts , Nakamol Jewelry which works to support over 100 families in Thailand, and fashion accessories line Shiraleah .

INTERMEZZO returns (formerly PROJECT WOMENS) to New York, creating the ultimate destination for contemporary collections with a focus on Spring/Summer deliveries. “For over 30 years Intermezzo has been a recognized trade event for women’s fashion, taking place between major markets. After going in a different direction, we’ve ultimately decided that returning to this familiar name and traditional calendar dates is in the best interest of this community,” states Vanessa Vanni, VP of NY WOMEN’S.

New brands to INTERMEZZO include: the edgy and sophisticated ASbyDF , Canadian designer’s namesake label Amanda Maria , swimwear brand Frankie’s Bikinis , Recommence , who uses luxury sustainable materials and affordable luxury brand WAYF . OASIS, a neighborhood within INTERMEZZZO will return with an inspiring edit of new and emerging artisanal apparel brands including: BL.TOPS , Ethos Active and Sundress .

MODA is an upscale event providing a concise mix of modern contemporary ready-to-wear collections that showcase some of the most desired names in the industry. In a refined and elegant environment, MODA creates an inspiring place to conduct business and network, giving retailers the opportunity to discover everything from the latest trends to updated classics. Notable brands include: 3 Potato , Artiminio , Bread n Butter , and Sympli .

FAME, the one-stop shopping destination where the retailers discover ready-to-wear young contemporary and trend-driven fashion for women, presents an array of new and noteworthy brands including: Blue Blush , Kancan USA, Strut and Bolt , and Wishlist .

On-Site Events + Happenings Include:

Trend Presentation

Sunday, January 5th at 2:00pm in the MODA/ATS Lounge on Level 1

Industry expert Lauren Parker will give a trend presentation on apparel and accessories from the Spring/Summer 2020 runways of New York, London, Milan and Paris.

Trend Display

January 5th through January 7th from 9:00am to 6:00p in front of Accessories The Show

This Spring/Summer-themed Trend Display will feature 4 key inspirations for the upcoming season: A New Romance, Modern Minimalism, Natural High and Summer in Paradise.

The Place Pop-Up Shop

January 5th through January 7th from 9:00am to 6:00p in front of the Intermezzo and Accessorie Circuit Lounge

The Place Showroom will be carrying fun and contemporary apparel and accessories available for purchase.

NY Women’s August runs Sunday January 5th through Tuesday January 7th. To learn more please visit https://www.nywomensfashionevents.com/en/home.html

