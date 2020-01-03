CDPHP Expands High-Touch Patient Care Program at St. Peter’s Hospital, Adds CDPHP Customer Connect Location

/EIN News/ -- Albany, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDPHP is thrilled to announce the expansion of our high-touch patient care program at St. Peter’s Hospital. Building on the incredible success this program has seen thus far, the CDPHP Patient Care Team at St. Peter’s Hospital will coordinate care, answer questions, assist with medication management, and collaborate with St. Peter’s staff on discharge planning for CDPHP inpatients.

And, just in time for all of those New Year, new health plan questions, a fifth CDPHP Customer Connect location is now open within St. Peter’s Hospital, where anyone can stop in to chat with a CDPHP representative and enroll in CDPHP health plans.

“I am thrilled that we’re expanding the CDPHP Patient Care Team at St. Peter’s Hospital, one of the Capital Region’s preeminent health care facilities,” said John D. Bennett, MD, president and CEO of CDPHP. “At CDPHP, we aim to bring our members the highest quality care at the lowest possible cost, and the expansion of this program is perhaps one of the best examples we have of that commitment,” he added.

"St. Peter's Hospital is a recognized health care leader in the Capital Region, known for its high-quality, compassionate, person-centered care," said James K. Reed, MD, president and CEO of St. Peter's Health Partners. “By working in collaboration with CDPHP, we are able to offer our patients an expanded level of personalized care to help them navigate their hospital stay. This is a service that truly puts the patient first, and we are excited to be a part of it."

“I’m always thrilled to see organizations come together for the better of our community – and in this case, to improve the overall health and wellbeing of our residents,” said Mark Eagan, president and CEO of the Capital Region Chamber. “Thanks to CDPHP and St. Peter’s Hospital for teaming up to take the very best care of Capital Region patients.”

About CDPHP®

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York. CDPHP is also on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About St. Peter’s Health Partners

With more than 12,000 employees in more than 185 locations, St. Peter’s Health Partners is the Capital Region’s most comprehensive not-for-profit integrated health care network, which provides high-quality, compassionate, and sophisticated care to thousands of people every day. St. Peter's Health Partners is a member of Trinity Health, one of the nation's largest Catholic health systems. For more information, please visit www.SPHP.com.

