Online training firm BlueVolt names Ertischek president

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueVolt has appointed Benjamin Ertischek as its new president. In this role, Ertischek will be focused on enhancing the customer-centric approach that is a core to BlueVolt’s solutions .



Ertischek comes to BlueVolt as an industry veteran with more than 25 years of strategic, financial management and executive experience including roles at Deloitte, Xerox Corporation and Viewpoint Construction Software. He holds a bachelor's degree from Princeton University and earned a master's in business administration from New York University.

“Research shows that training employees, partners and channel associates can be the difference between growing sales and increasing brand loyalty and getting lost among the noise,” said Ertischek . “I'm excited to lead BlueVolt into the future and look for ways to help our customers build on the elearning data they’re collecting, so they can better understand how value is being driven in their organizations.”

About BlueVolt

Founded in 2002, Portland, Ore-headquartered BlueVolt is a pioneer in the elearning industry. BlueVolt’s elearning solutions help a wide range of organizations increase sales, build brand affinity and enhance employee productivity. Along with its learning management system, the company offers a range of client-focused services, including course and curriculum development, strategic support and channel-training innovations that make learning a strategic asset. To learn more, visit www.bluevolt.com

