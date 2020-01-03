Sunwing offers incredible savings with the return of popular Million Dollar Beach Blowout Sale

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunwing is celebrating the start of the new decade with the launch of their highly-anticipated Million Dollar Beach Blowout Sale. To kick off the New Year, the tour operator has negotiated millions of dollars in savings on all inclusive vacation packages to a grand selection of resorts across the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Canadians can take advantage of these unbeatable deals when they book their winter getaway by January 10, 2020. Savings this big won’t last long and winter departures are in high demand – vacationers will want to book now to secure their preferred package.



For a limited time, travellers can explore Sunwing’s newest destination of Grand Cayman at an unbeatable price when they choose to stay at Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman . This boutique-style property is the only all inclusive resort on breathtaking Seven Mile Beach and offers personalized service, plenty of exciting activities and spacious accommodation options.

Sun-seekers who book during the sale can also score an amazing deal at BlueBay Grand Esmeralda in Riviera Maya . This popular resort is located just a short drive from lively Playa del Carmen with activities and amenities for guests of all ages including an action-packed kids club and gourmet cuisine options at a selection of restaurants.

Families can take their travel budget even further when they choose to stay at Grand Memories Punta Cana , with unlimited complimentary access to one of the largest resort water parks in the Caribbean included in their stay. When they’re not testing out the water slides, vacationers can relax on the shores of Bavaro Beach just a short walk away.

In addition, travellers can save big on vacation packages to Grand Memories Varadero in Cuba. This family-friendly property is located on the pristine white-sand shores that Varadero is famous for. Mini-vacationers will have a blast at the Memories Fun Club for kids featuring popular characters Toopy and Binoo™ while the whole family can soak up the sun by the sprawling pool complex.

For more information or to book, visit www.sunwing.ca or contact your travel agent.

About Sunwing

The largest integrated travel company in North America, Sunwing has more flights to the south than any other leisure carrier with convenient direct service from over 33 airports across Canada to more than 45 popular sun destinations across the U.S.A., Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. This scale enables Sunwing to offer customers exclusive deals at top-rated resorts in the most popular vacation destinations as well as cruise packages and seasonal domestic flight service. Sunwing is consistently voted the top leisure airline by travel agents and is the perennial winner of the Consumer Choice Award. Customers can look forward to starting their vacation off with award-winning inflight service, which features a complimentary glass of sparkling wine*, non-alcoholic beverage service; together with a buy on board menu of light meals and snacks, including kids’ choices, the World Famous Original Smoked Meat from the iconic Montreal-based Schwartz’s Deli along with delicious menu options inspired by Food Network Canada Celebrity Chef, Lynn Crawford. Sunwing customers also benefit from the assistance of the company’s own knowledgeable destination representatives, who greet them upon arrival and support them throughout their vacation journey. Sunwing supports the communities where it operates through the Sunwing Foundation, a charitable initiative focused on the support and development of youth and humanitarian aid. Sunwing matches all donations the Foundation receives through its Spare Change Program on board Sunwing Airlines, no administrative fees are collected and 100% of the proceeds go to charity.

*Service may be unavailable on select flights

