DOE Awards $25 Million to Improve Natural Gas Operations

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) selected 16 projects to receive nearly $25 million in federal funding for cost-shared projects to advance natural gas infrastructure technology development. DOE’s Office of Fossil Energy will provide federal funding for these projects.

These projects aim to develop tools, methods, and technologies to cost-effectively enhance the safety and efficiency of the Nation’s natural gas production, gathering, storage, and transmission infrastructure.

“This Administration is committed to providing cost-effective, responsible technologies to advance natural gas operations across the United States,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette. “With the U.S. positioned as the world’s top producer of natural gas, DOE is proud to be a global leader in gas technology R&D. These projects will further our impressive growth in this field, growing our economy and jobs, while finding new solutions to continue lowering our energy-related emissions.”

“All of these developing tools and technologies have transformative potential,” said Assistant Secretary for Fossil Energy Steven Winberg. “From mitigating emissions to converting flare gas into value-added products, they are vital to ensuring that America can continue to safely and efficiently use our vast fossil energy resources.”

Project selections fall under three areas of interest (AOIs) as follows:

AOI 1: Advanced Technologies to Mitigate Emissions from and Increase the Efficiency of Natural Gas Transportation Infrastructure

AOI 2: Process-Intensified Technologies for the Upcycling of Flare Gas into Transportable, Value-Added Products

AOI 3: Advanced Methane Detection and Measurement Technology Validation

To view the full list of selected projects and their descriptions, click here. DOE’s National Energy Technology Laboratory will manage all of the selected projects. More information about the National Energy Technology Laboratory is available here. To learn more about the programs within the Office of Fossil Energy, visit their website here.

###

News Media Contact: (202) 586-4940