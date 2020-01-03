Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas is Offering Free Test Prep to Local Families!

Club Z!

Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas, NV Opens for Business:Offering Free Test Prep to Local Families Now through February 29, 2020.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas proudly serving families in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada area, is celebrating its official grand opening with special offers, including scholarships and FREE SAT or ACT test preparation programs. Local families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas Facebook page to participate in all of its grand opening special offers and promotions or call 702-703-0117 to register.

Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas offers in-home and online tutoring for all subjects, including SAT and ACT test preparation and study skills development. In addition, Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas has services and programs to support students of all ages, from kindergarten readiness through college admissions counseling. Club Z! services are also available year-round, with everything from military ASVAB prep to online reading camps available during the summer and early fall.

Club Z! is the nation’s largest in-home and online tutoring and test prep organization, with more than 400 offices in North America. Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas is owned and operated by Tom Embrogno. It has been a goal of Embrogno to be able to own his own tutoring business and help people at the same time. Embrogno feels that Club Z! gives him the opportunity to succeed as a franchise owner and gives back to the community he loves, Las Vegas. His experience coupled with his strong desire to help educate makes him the perfect fit as a Club Z! Area Director and franchise owner. Adds Embrogno:

"Our future is reliant on the successful education of our children. I firmly believe that a meaningful and practical education is the great equalizer in succeeding at life and business and is desperately needed to cure the world’s problems. I searched extensively for a platform that would provide a springboard in launching an education related business so I could participate in the crusade to educate. Club Z! In-home and online tutoring is without peer in the tutoring space. We are proud and excited to drive this significant expansion in Las Vegas."

Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas tutors are all highly qualified, professional educators who are passionate about education. In addition, all Club Z! tutors are thoroughly screened, and background checked prior to hire, and students are carefully matched to a Club Z! tutor using the company’s proven Z! Tutor Match process. The Z! Tutor Match is based on academic qualifications, personality traits, and other factors that help foster student success. Club Z! even offers a 100% satisfaction Z! Guarantee backing their tutor match. And each student receives a customized learning plan, based on his/her academic goals, time frame, and level of current achievement, which is implemented using the student’s classroom curriculum or one of Club Z!’s proprietary curriculum options. Here is what one of Mr. Embrogno’s clients has to say:

"… math tutoring with Lexy is going very well. Jake did get 100% on his last fractions test so that is huge! Lexy is a wonderful tutor for Jake. In the past he really hated going to tutoring, now for the first few visits when we mentioned "tutoring today" he would say is it Lexy? They work very well together. Lexy is patient and does not show frustration when he doesn't get something. We are lucky you found Lexy!"

Michelle R. Las Vegas, NV.

Mr. Embrogno is particularly excited to bring Club Z!’s proven SAT and ACT test prep and Boot Camp programs to Las Vegas families. The state of Nevada offers every student $10,000 towards college through The Governor Guinn Millennium Scholarship. ACT and SAT scores are an important component for the scholarship and Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas has tailored a program to assure that Nevada families do not leave money on the table.

College admissions have become ultra-competitive and Mr. Embrogno has first-hand experience successfully navigating the admission process. That is why he is especially confident in the company’s Z! Prep Score Booster, its SAT and ACT diagnostic test and study tool. Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas is offering all Las Vegas families a free 30 day trial of the Score Booster program.

“Students will receive instant feedback on their test performance, including videos with top notch tutors demonstrating the correct way to answer each and every question on each and every test. In addition, students will get 30 days of access to our Z Prep! Online study tools, which include video modules for topics ranging from linear equations to solving word problems. The Score Booster has had a tremendous impact on our students’ results for test prep, with average gains of 200 points on the SAT and 4-5 points on the ACT. Higher scores translate directly into lowering college costs and reducing or eliminating student loans.”

Families are encouraged to like and follow the Club Z! Tutoring of Las Vegas Facebook page or call 702-703-0117 to take advantage of the free offers, as well as all the other exciting grand opening promotions. Use codeword: ZOPENING for a 50% discount to an ACT/SAT Boot Camp!

Interested in becoming a Club Z! franchise owner? Call one of our franchise developers today 866-658-8978 or visit our tutoring franchise opportunities page to inquire about our current offers and available franchise opportunities!



