Police reports crimes increase in Huambo in 2019

Huambo, ANGOLA, January 3 - At least 3.985 various crimes were registered during the year 2019 by the National Police (PN) in central Huambo province, 81 more cases compared to the same previous period. ,

The data was released Friday by local Interior Ministry delegate Francisco da Silva while speaking at the corporation's New Year greetings ceremony.

On the occasion, the official informed that the criminal actions were reported with greater predominance in the municipalities of Huambo, Caála and Bailundo and, as a result of the complaints of the citizens and police operations carried out by law enforcement, groups of criminals were dismantled, as well as detained various citizens involved in the commitment of crimes.

