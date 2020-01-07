Jump Aero Launched to Bring eVTOL Revolution to First Responders
Founded by experienced aviation entrepreneurs, Jump Aero’s mission is to leverage eVTOL aircraft technology to cut emergency response times in half.
“Our goal is to empower our heroes become real-life superheroes. We intend to fly first responders to the scene of an emergency as quickly and safely as technology will allow. Jump Aero is the first eVTOL company focused exclusively on bringing this revolutionary capability to emergency response. It is a privilege for everyone on the Jump Aero team to have the opportunity to develop a product specifically for this critical societal need. We are excited to partner with local communities and first responder organizations to help our heroes save lives.” – Dr. Carl Dietrich, Founder & President
Jump Aero invites first responder organizations with an interest in learning more about our revolutionary technology to contact us through our website [www.jumpaero.com] for more information.
Jump Aero Incorporated is headquartered in Petaluma, California.
