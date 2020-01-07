Jump Aero Launched to Bring eVTOL Revolution to First Responders

Jump Aero: Example landing zone schematic for suburban cardiac event response Jump Aero logo Carl Dietrich, Ph.D. Founder & President, Jump Aero Inc.

Founded by experienced aviation entrepreneurs, Jump Aero’s mission is to leverage eVTOL aircraft technology to cut emergency response times in half.

Our goal is to empower our heroes become real-life superheroes. Jump Aero is the first eVTOL company focused exclusively on bringing this revolutionary capability to emergency response.” — Carl Dietrich

PETALUMA, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 7, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded by experienced aviation entrepreneurs, Jump Aero’s mission is to leverage electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft technology to cut emergency response times in half. Jump Aero’s launch product will safely carry first responders to the scene of an emergency at top speeds in excess of 200 mph and be capable of landing on a typical suburban street. The founding leadership team consists of MIT-trained founders of Terrafugia, Still Water Design, and the Community Air Mobility Initiative. Initial funding for Jump Aero comes from angel investors with deep experience in the aviation industry.“Our goal is to empower our heroes become real-life superheroes. We intend to fly first responders to the scene of an emergency as quickly and safely as technology will allow. Jump Aero is the first eVTOL company focused exclusively on bringing this revolutionary capability to emergency response. It is a privilege for everyone on the Jump Aero team to have the opportunity to develop a product specifically for this critical societal need. We are excited to partner with local communities and first responder organizations to help our heroes save lives.” – Dr. Carl Dietrich, Founder & PresidentJump Aero invites first responder organizations with an interest in learning more about our revolutionary technology to contact us through our website [ www.jumpaero.com ] for more information.Jump Aero Incorporated is headquartered in Petaluma, California.



