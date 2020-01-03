2019 CX & CRM Innovation Study - Overview of Best Practice in Providing a Good CX and Developments in Capabilities of CRM
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX & CRM Innovation: Best Practice Cases Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides an overview of best practice in providing a good CX and developments in capabilities of CRM with the use of, e.g. machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).
The provision of excellent customer experience (CX) has become an important differentiator for MNOs operating in saturated and highly competitive markets. An important part of providing an excellent customer experience is effective CRM that streamlines the delivery of services while providing MNOs with valuable data on customer behaviours and expectations.
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
- Key Infographic
- Introduction
- Three i3
2. Background and Content
- Background to the Report
- Report Content
- Currency and Conversions
- Further Questions and Feedback
3. Developments in CX and CRM
- Introduction
- Customer Experience (CX)
- CRM and Developments in AI
- Data Analysis
- Deep Learning
- Recognition of Human Emotions
4. Creating Customer Centricity
- Introduction
- MTN Cameroon - Changing Culture
- Globe - Improving CX and Use of ML/AI
- Globe and AI.
- Cricket - A US MVNO Improving CX
5. Impact of ML/AI on CX & CRM
- Introduction
- Safari.com - Tracking Customer Experience
- Dialog Axiata - Predicting Customer Behaviour
- Swisscom - AI in CRM/Marketing
- KDDI - AI - Network Performance Assurance
6. Conclusions
- Key Findings
- Conclusions
- Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- AT&T
- Cricket
- KDDI
- Dialog Axiata
- Globe
- MTN Cameroon
- Safaricom
- Swisscom
- Nokia
- IPsoft
- Salesforce
- Cogita
- Amdocs
- Adobe
- Accenture
- Vodafone
- Cloudera
- Telegram
- Facebook Messenger
- Telkom Kenya
- Adobe Sensei
- Adobe Cloud
