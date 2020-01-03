2019 CX & CRM Innovation Study - Overview of Best Practice in Providing a Good CX and Developments in Capabilities of CRM

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CX & CRM Innovation: Best Practice Cases Review" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides an overview of best practice in providing a good CX and developments in capabilities of CRM with the use of, e.g. machine Learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI).



The provision of excellent customer experience (CX) has become an important differentiator for MNOs operating in saturated and highly competitive markets. An important part of providing an excellent customer experience is effective CRM that streamlines the delivery of services while providing MNOs with valuable data on customer behaviours and expectations.



Key Topics Covered



1. Overview

Key Infographic

Introduction

Three i3

2. Background and Content

Background to the Report

Report Content

Currency and Conversions

Further Questions and Feedback

3. Developments in CX and CRM

Introduction

Customer Experience (CX)

CRM and Developments in AI

Data Analysis

Deep Learning

Recognition of Human Emotions

4. Creating Customer Centricity

Introduction

MTN Cameroon - Changing Culture

Globe - Improving CX and Use of ML/AI

Globe and AI.

Cricket - A US MVNO Improving CX

5. Impact of ML/AI on CX & CRM

Introduction

Safari.com - Tracking Customer Experience

Dialog Axiata - Predicting Customer Behaviour

Swisscom - AI in CRM/Marketing

KDDI - AI - Network Performance Assurance

6. Conclusions

Key Findings

Conclusions

Recommendations

Companies Mentioned



AT&T

Cricket

KDDI

Dialog Axiata

Globe

MTN Cameroon

Safaricom

Swisscom

Nokia

Google

IPsoft

Salesforce

Cogita

Amdocs

Adobe

Accenture

Vodafone

Cloudera

Telegram

Facebook Messenger

Telkom Kenya

Adobe Sensei

Adobe Cloud

