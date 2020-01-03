Global Omnichannel Strategies with a Focus on Retail & Telecom Industries, 2019-2023 - Analyses the Strategies of E-Commerce Players Opening Physical Stores
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Omnichannel Strategies in Retail and Telecom Industries - Impact of Digital on Stores" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report describes the concept of omnichannel and its major trends with a focus on retail and telecom industries.
It presents key omnichannel initiatives implemented by retail and telecom companies and provides a benchmark of such initiatives by selected players. The study also analyses the strategies of e-commerce players opening physical stores.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive summary
2. Omnichannel & phygital
2.1. The concept of omnichannel
2.2. E-commerce and traditional retail
2.3. Rising number of sales channels
2.4. Drivers
2.5. Barriers
3. The world of retail
3.1. Evolution of numbers of physical stores
3.2. Omnichannel strategy in retail
3.2.1. Click-and-collect initiatives
3.2.2. Digital in-store experience initiatives
3.2.3. Other omnichannel initiatives
3.3. Omnichannel strategies of retailers
3.4. Can a digital player become a leader in physical retail?
3.5. Digital going offline
4. The world of telecom
4.1. Evolution of physical stores run by telecom operators
4.2. Evolution of telecom operators' physical stores
4.3. Types of omnichannel initiatives by telecom companies
4.4. Omnichannel initiatives of telecom operators
4.5. Omnichannel not in the heart of telecom company strategies
List of Tables & Figures
2. Omnichannel & phygital
- Channels of distribution: from one to omni-channel
- Brands' presence in online and offline retail in 2019
- Share of e-commerce in total retail sales worlwide in 2016-2018
- Most popular sales channels according to the study by BigCommerce
- Changing shopping pattern driving the demand for omnichannel
3. The world of retail
- Total number of Walmart stores worldwide, 2008-2019
- Number of Inditex stores in the EMEA region, 2016-2018
- Phygital shopping as a mixture of digital and physical experiences
- Share of brands with/without physical stores offering click-and-collect in 2019
- Click-and-collect turnover in Europe in 2013 and 2018 and projections to 2023
- Benchmark of players in Europe and in the US
- Benchmark of online players who opened physical stores (Europe and US)
4. The world of telecom
- Number of retail stores of telecom providers in the US, 2015 and 2018
- Benchmark of the largest European and US Internet providers
Companies Mentioned
- Adidas
- Amazon
- AT&T
- Blaiz
- Bouygues Telecom
- BT
- Casino Groupe
- Cdiscount
- Decathlon
- Deutsche Telekom
- Fnac-Darty
- eBay
- Fastweb
- H&M
- Iliad
- Inditex
- Match
- Media Markt-Saturn
- Nike
- Orange
- Telefnica
- Tesco
- Verizon
- Virgin Media
- Vodafone
- Walmart
- Zalando
- Zappos
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy2exu
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.