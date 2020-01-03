Global Computational Photography Market by Offering, Type, Product, Application and Region - Forecast to 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Photography Market by Offering (Camera Modules, Software), Type (Single- and Dual-Lens, 16-Lens), Product (Smartphone Cameras, Standalone Cameras, Machine Vision Cameras), Application (3D Imaging, AR, VR, MR), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Computational Photography Market was Valued at US$ 10.7 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach US$ 29 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22%.



The major driving factors is the trend of sharing images and videos using advanced media sharing technologies is a major aspect of social networking on a global basis within the smartphone and multimedia tablet ecosystem. Also, the enhancement in the image resolution of sensors along with the technological advancements in camera modules, components, and design is driving the computational photography market.



Computational photography software to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024



This high growth for computational photography software is attributed to the use of high-end algorithms to achieve advanced photography. Software is an integral part of computational cameras. It interfaces hardware with advanced computational capabilities. These software systems enhance and extend the capabilities of devices based on computational photography by compressing, expanding, and mosaicking the image.



Based on type other cameras for computational photography market to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024



Other computational cameras include cameras with 4, 8, and more lenses. Nikon has unveiled its 4-lens camera with a patent (No. 2016-114615) filed in June 2016. Other camera manufacturers, such as Sony (Japan) and Huawei (China), are expected to enter the computational photography market by launching cameras with variable aperture sizes and adjustable zooming features based on the size of the image sensor; as a result, new designs are created for multi-aperture cameras useful in computational photography.



Mixed reality market to offer a lucrative opportunity for computational photography applications



Mixed reality is the result of blending the physical world with the digital world. Mixed reality is the next evolution in the interaction between humans, computers, and the environment and unlocks various possibilities that were initially limited to our imaginations. Computational photography is expected to provide enhanced user experience with the help of advanced imaging combined with virtual reality.



Machine vision cameras to grow at the fastest rate for computational photography



There is a great importance of high-quality images to detect defects in final products. Machine vision can use computational photography when higher quality imaging with less maintenance is desired. Computational photography eliminates the need to adjust optics and lighting to get a perfect image. It reduces the need for post-processing of images.



APAC continues to grow significantly for the computational photography market



This high growth is attributed to the increasing number of Chinese vendors such as Huawei (China), Xiaomi (China), and others. These companies are coming up with advanced AI-based cameras for cutting-edge imaging purposes with powerful chipsets and processors. The growth opportunity for the computational photography market in countries apart from China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan will largely depend on the pricing strategies and awareness related to the benefit of computational cameras compared with DSLR cameras.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpzgp4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

