Global Computational Photography Market by Offering, Type, Product, Application and Region - Forecast to 2024
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Computational Photography Market by Offering (Camera Modules, Software), Type (Single- and Dual-Lens, 16-Lens), Product (Smartphone Cameras, Standalone Cameras, Machine Vision Cameras), Application (3D Imaging, AR, VR, MR), Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Computational Photography Market was Valued at US$ 10.7 Billion in 2019 and is Expected to Reach US$ 29 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 22%.
The major driving factors is the trend of sharing images and videos using advanced media sharing technologies is a major aspect of social networking on a global basis within the smartphone and multimedia tablet ecosystem. Also, the enhancement in the image resolution of sensors along with the technological advancements in camera modules, components, and design is driving the computational photography market.
Computational photography software to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024
This high growth for computational photography software is attributed to the use of high-end algorithms to achieve advanced photography. Software is an integral part of computational cameras. It interfaces hardware with advanced computational capabilities. These software systems enhance and extend the capabilities of devices based on computational photography by compressing, expanding, and mosaicking the image.
Based on type other cameras for computational photography market to grow at the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024
Other computational cameras include cameras with 4, 8, and more lenses. Nikon has unveiled its 4-lens camera with a patent (No. 2016-114615) filed in June 2016. Other camera manufacturers, such as Sony (Japan) and Huawei (China), are expected to enter the computational photography market by launching cameras with variable aperture sizes and adjustable zooming features based on the size of the image sensor; as a result, new designs are created for multi-aperture cameras useful in computational photography.
Mixed reality market to offer a lucrative opportunity for computational photography applications
Mixed reality is the result of blending the physical world with the digital world. Mixed reality is the next evolution in the interaction between humans, computers, and the environment and unlocks various possibilities that were initially limited to our imaginations. Computational photography is expected to provide enhanced user experience with the help of advanced imaging combined with virtual reality.
Machine vision cameras to grow at the fastest rate for computational photography
There is a great importance of high-quality images to detect defects in final products. Machine vision can use computational photography when higher quality imaging with less maintenance is desired. Computational photography eliminates the need to adjust optics and lighting to get a perfect image. It reduces the need for post-processing of images.
APAC continues to grow significantly for the computational photography market
This high growth is attributed to the increasing number of Chinese vendors such as Huawei (China), Xiaomi (China), and others. These companies are coming up with advanced AI-based cameras for cutting-edge imaging purposes with powerful chipsets and processors. The growth opportunity for the computational photography market in countries apart from China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Japan will largely depend on the pricing strategies and awareness related to the benefit of computational cameras compared with DSLR cameras.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Restraints
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.3 Challenges
6 Market, By Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Smartphone Camera (Embedded)
6.3 Standalone Camera
6.4 Machine Vision Camera
7 Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 3D Imaging
7.3 Augumented Reality
7.4 Virtual Reality
8 Market, By Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Single- and Dual-Lens Cameras
8.3 16-Lens Cameras
8.4 Others
9 Market, By Offering
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Camera Module
9.3 Software
10 Geographic Analysis
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 France
10.3.3 UK
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 Rest of APAC
10.5 RoW
10.5.1 Middle East & Africa
10.5.2 South America
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2018
11.3 Competitive Situation and Trends
11.3.1 Product Launches & Developments
11.3.2 Acquisitions
11.3.3 Partnerships
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Apple
12.1.2 Alphabet
12.1.3 Samsung Electronics
12.1.4 Qualcomm Technologies
12.1.5 Lytro
12.1.6 NVIDIA
12.1.7 Canon
12.1.8 Nikon
12.1.9 Light
12.1.10 Sony
12.1.11 ON Semiconductors
12.2 Key Innovators
12.2.1 Pelican Imaging
12.2.2 Almalence
12.2.3 Movidius
12.2.4 Algolux
12.3 Other Key Players
12.3.1 HTC
12.3.2 Corephotonics
12.3.3 DXO Labs
12.3.4 Xperi
12.3.5 Affinity Media
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xpzgp4
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.