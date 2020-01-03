5G Applications in the World Healthcare Sector, 2020-2026 - Low 5G Network Penetration Rate Poses the Biggest Challenge to 5G Application Development

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Applications of 5G in Healthcare Sector" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Some regions of the United States and Korea have launched 5G commercial services while the rest of the world is expecting a large-scale of 5G commercialization sometime after 2020. The use of 5G in the health sector tends to be more difficult due to a relatively high barrier to entry.

This report discusses the feasibility of using 5G technology in a variety of healthcare applications and predicts 5G market value in the healthcare sector. Besides explaining the reasoning behind the assumptions about the feasibility, this report also points out why some 5G cases, which were considered to be key applications of 5G in the healthcare area, have failed to become a reality.

Report Scope

Development of 5G applications in the healthcare sector and includes 5G application market value forecast for the period 2020-2026.

Applications of 5G in healthcare with high growth potentials such as 5G ambulance and telemedicine; with medium potential such as smart connected wearables, and applications that are likely to be more widely adopted but with relatively low growth potential.

Key Topics Covered



1. 5G Applications in Healthcare

2. High Potential Applications of 5G in Healthcare

2.1 5G Ambulances

2.2 Telemedicine

2.2.1 Remote Consultation

2.2.2 Remote Biometrics

2.3 Private Healthcare Networks

2.4 Mobile Military Rescue Equipment

3. Medium Potential Applications of 5G in Healthcare

3.1 Smart Connected Wearables

3.1.1 Size Limitation

3.1.2 Ambiguity in Applications

4. Low Potential, Widely Adopted Applications of 5G in Healthcare

4.1 Mobile Networks Not Major Connection Method in Hospitals

4.2 Limited Use Cases

4.3 Other Obstacles

4.3.1 Unclear Accountability

4.3.2 Barriers to Physical Deployment

5. Author's Perspective

5.1 Readiness Levels of Private 5G Networks in Hospitals as Determining Factor for 5G Expansion in Healthcare

5.2 Low 5G Network Penetration Rate Poses the Biggest Challenge to 5G Application Development

5.3 Compliance and Humanity Issues Associated with 5G Still Await Solutions

Companies Mentioned



Aerial Robotix

Boliden

CBInsights

KDDI

Komatsu

Kongsberg

Geospatial

Koomeh Mine

Pars

LTE

Mobilicom

NEC

Nokia

Obayashi

Tesla

Volvo

