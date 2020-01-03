Preeclampsia Diagnosis Market Worth USD 2,165.0 Million by 2026; Rising Adoption of Sedentary Lifestyle to Boost Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Covered in the Preeclampsia Diagnosis Market Research Report are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthineers AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Sera Prognostics, DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH, Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd., Diabetomics, Inc. and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market size is projected to reach USD 2,165.0 million by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period. However, the market was valued at USD 969.5 million in 2018. This information is published in a recent study by Fortune Business Insights™, titled, “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Test Type (Blood Tests and Urine Analysis), By Product (Instruments and Consumables) End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026.” The study further mentions that the market is expected to gain impetus from the rising economic burden of preeclampsia as well as the increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle.

Highlights of the Report

In-depth insights about the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market trends, growth drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Elaborate information regarding the competitive landscape, such as new agreements, partnerships, innovative product launches, contracts, mergers, and acquisitions.

Lists out all the major segments present in the market.



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Increasing Incidence of Preeclampsia Worldwide to Drive Growth

The rising incidence of preeclampsia around the world is one of the most crucial factors that is likely to propel the toxemia diagnosis market growth in the coming years. The condition is affecting both neonates and mothers in the developed and developing countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) declared that the prevalence of preeclampsia is seven times higher in the emerging economies as compared to the developed economies. BMC also published a report in its journal. As per the report, the incidence of preeclampsia ranges from 1.8% to 16.7% in the developing countries. It affects approximately 10% of pregnant women in the African continent. Hence, it is extremely higher than the average incidence of around 2% globally.

Diagnostic Centers Segment to Exhibit High Growth Backed by Availability of Novel Instruments

In terms of end-user, the market is grouped into specialty clinics, diagnostic centers, hospitals, and others. Amongst them, the diagnostic centers segment had generated a considerable Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market share previously. This growth is attributable to the presence of novel diagnostic instruments in these centers that are capable of detecting preeclampsia at an early stage. The hospitals segment is anticipated to remain in the second position in terms of market share owing to the rapid improvements in healthcare infrastructure in the emerging countries as well as the rising number of hospitals. Lastly, the specialty clinics segment is set to experience an astonishing growth stoked by the increasing rate of patient visits.

Rising Adoption of Fertility Treatment Options to Favor Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the market is fragmented into North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Latin America. Out of these, North America had generated USD 365.5 million Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market revenue in 2018 and was in the dominating position. This growth is attributable to the rising awareness among the patients and healthcare providers regarding the severity of the condition. Apart from that, increasing healthcare expenditure and adoption of highly advanced products would augment market growth in this region.



Request a Sample Copy https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Asia Pacific is set to follow the footsteps of North America and remain in the second position owing to the rising utilization of fertility treatment options and high pregnancy rate. Besides, the ever-increasing population and growing awareness campaigns would also lead to growth. Furthermore, industry giants in this region are involving in joint ventures with other renowned companies and diagnostic labs to increase their geographical presence. This, combined with the increasing adoption of technologically advanced products is set to accelerate Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market growth in this region. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America have huge growth potential backed by gradually enhancing healthcare infrastructure, rising disposable income, and increasing prevalence of preeclampsia.

BD Licenses Technology from DiabetOmics to Innovate Testing for Gestational Diabetes & Preeclampsia

February 2016: Becton Dickinson (BD), a medical technology company, headquartered in New Jersey, declared that it is entering into a distribution and licensing agreement for clinical tests from DiabetOmics, Inc., a medical diagnostics company based in the U.S. It has created innovative pregnancy-specific metabolic tests that will support early detection of gestational diabetes and preeclampsia. According to DiabetOmics, the agreement would help in providing access to state-of-the-art tests for women across the globe.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out some of the most prominent organizations operating in the Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market. They are as follows:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

PerkinElmer Inc.

Sera Prognostics

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd.

Diabetomics, Inc.

Other key market players



Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Preeclampsia by Key Regions Pricing Analysis by Key Players in Major Regions Technological Advancements in Preeclampsia Diagnostics New Test Type Launch by Key Players Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type Blood Tests Urine Analysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!







Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-101519





Have a Look at Related Reports:

In vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Instruments, Reagents & Consumables), By Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Point of Care, Hematology and Others), By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cardiology, Oncology, Gastroenterology, Others), By End User (Clinical Laboratories, Hospitals, Physicians Offices, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Molecular Diagnostics Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Instruments Reagents & Consumables), By Application (Infectious Disease, Blood Screening, Histology & Oncology), By Technique (Hospitals Amplification, Hybridization & Sequencing Techniques), End User (Hospitals, Clinical & Pathology Labs), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025

Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Sphygmomanometers, Digital Blood Pressure Monitors, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitors & Hospitals), End User (Ambulatory Surgery Centers & Clinics, Home Healthcare & Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2025

Digital Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Arm Type & Wrist Type), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers & Clinics, Homecare Settings & Others) and Geography Forecast till 2025

Multiple Sclerosis Drugs Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Drug Class (Immunomodulatory, Immunosuppressant, Interferons, Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, Injection), By Distribution Channels (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Stores), and Geography Forecast till 2026

Telemedicine Market Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Type (Products, Services), By Application (Teleradiology, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telepsychiatry, Telecardiology, Others), By Modality (Store-and-forward (Asynchronous) , Real-time (Synchronous), Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Website: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com



Press Release https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/preeclampsia-diagnostics-market-9457





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.