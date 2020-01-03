Nile Stout Rugby League Resumes

Defending Champions, Hima Cement Heathens are leading on the Nile Stout Rugby log with 13 points.”It is definitely a good feeling and it shows the hard work that we have put i as a team to get back to the top where we ended last season.” Captain Micheal Okorach

9 Barrel Warriors coming second with (12points). Betway Kobs are placed third on (10) points with Stanbic Black Pirates (9pts), Plascon Mongers (8pts) rounding off the top 5.

Shell Rimula Rhinos are level on points with Jinja Hippos but are placed sixth due to an inferior points differential. Toyota Buffaloes (4pts) Mulago Rams (3pts) and Impis Rugby (1point) occupying the last slot on the log.

The Nile Stout Rugby Premier league will resume on 11th January 2020 with the following fixtures

Rams vs Kobs at Makerere at 4;30pm

Heathens vs Mongers at Kyadondo at 4;30pm

Pirates vs Impis at Kings Park Arena at 4;30pm

Rhinos vs Buffaloes at Legends at 4;30pm

Warriors vs Hippos at Legends at 2;30pm

