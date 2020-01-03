New visa arrangement between The Republic of Ghana and The United States of America (USA)
Please find below the new visa arrangement between The Republic of Ghana and The United States of America (USA).
- The American government would take off visa categories C and D which deal with air and sea crew, considering that Ghana does not take fees for the same categories.
- The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) would issue a two-year validity residence permit to American students and Missionaries in Ghana.
- The Status of Category H&L would be affected if no changes are made by the Ghana side.
- The US Embassy would introduce a two-year schedule for Visa Category I (Press Accreditation) to replicate the Visa fee and residence permit fee as charged by the GIS
- a) Single Entry (Three(3) Months- Sixty Dollars (US$60) b) Multiple Entry five (5) Years – One Hundred Dollars (US$100) c) Expedited Processing of Visas should be reflected as optional feature.
