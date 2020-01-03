Please find below the new visa arrangement between The Republic of Ghana and The United States of America (USA).

The American government would take off visa categories C and D which deal with air and sea crew, considering that Ghana does not take fees for the same categories.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) would issue a two-year validity residence permit to American students and Missionaries in Ghana.

The Status of Category H&L would be affected if no changes are made by the Ghana side.

The US Embassy would introduce a two-year schedule for Visa Category I (Press Accreditation) to replicate the Visa fee and residence permit fee as charged by the GIS

a) Single Entry (Three(3) Months- Sixty Dollars (US$60) b) Multiple Entry five (5) Years – One Hundred Dollars (US$100) c) Expedited Processing of Visas should be reflected as optional feature.



