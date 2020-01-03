There were 280 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,124 in the last 365 days.

Former Minister Mohamed Salah Dembri, passed away

Algerian Embassy in Norway Download logo

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohamed Salah Dembri, passed away Thursday January 2nd at the age of 82 years in France, following a long disease, according to his relatives.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Algerian Embassy in Norway.
Distribution channels: Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.