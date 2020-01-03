Wang Yi to Visit Egypt, Djibouti, Eritrea, Burundi and Zimbabwe

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Geng Shuang announces:

At the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt Sameh Hassan Shoukry, Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Eritrea Osman Saleh Mohammed, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Burundi Ezechiel Nibigira, and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Zimbabwe Sibusiso Busi Moyo, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay official visits to the aforementioned countries from January 7 to 13.



