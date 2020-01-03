RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. Provides Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO) (“the Company”) is pleased to announce an update.



RevoluPAY® e-Wallet Linked Physical Prepaid Visa Launch 15 th Jan

RevoluPAY VCC Processing Expedia, Bookings Holdings, Agoda

RevoluCHARGE Pay-As-You-Go Mobile Top-Ups Update

RevoluVIP Update

PlayandTrain Addendum for RevoluVIP Travel Club

RevoluEGAME Launched

RevoluPAY Visa Card Launch

The company has successfully completed a 20-country beta trial of the RevoluPAY e-Wallet linked proprietary physical Visa Card. The card has functioned flawlessly across: diverse ATM machines, POS in-store physical payments and, for online transactions. Issues surrounding the correct international delivery of SMS code related secure transactions has been solved via the reprogramming of the RevoluPAY app, which now allows secure in-app delivery of said codes instead of via SMS. The physical RevoluPAY branded Visa Cards will therefore begin shipping to users worldwide from January 15th 2020. The RevoluPAY® physical international visa card facilitates worldwide utilization of the RevoluPAY App, permitting cash withdrawals from any ATM that accepts Visa worldwide, allied to POS payment at any location that accepts Visa and Online Payments. This functionality will give RevoluPAY® app users an added layer of global financial autonomy, in those locations where NFC enabled POS devices and ATMs, for which the RevoluPAY app is already enabled, are not yet operational or, in jurisdictions where RevoluPAY does not yet possess a local cash-out partner.

Expedia, Bookings Holding VCC And RevoluCHARGE Update

Following the previous monthly updates initiated in August 2019, the company would like to provide shareholders with continued insight into its revenue generating verticals RevoluPAY VCC Clearance and RevoluCHARGE for the month of December 2019. The unaudited December 2019 VCC turnover being approximately $CA 221,144. Likewise, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups an unaudited approximately $CA 99,483 during the same month. Shareholders are reminded that no meaningful marketing efforts have been dedicated to either vertical thus far. The growing user uptake of RevoluCHARGE and VCC continues to be largely by word-of-mouth.

RevoluVIP Update

The nascent division of RevoluVIP attained an unaudited December 2019 turnover of approximately $CA 44,942.

RevoluVIP – Play and Train

Further to the news release dated March 25th 2019, the company’s RevoluVIP Travel Club, has signed an updated addendum to grant individual Diamond Membership to the PlayandTrain association members, permitting the association members to purchase first year annual membership for 55 euros (approx. CA$ 80), thus proposing RevoluVIP and its discounted travel services to the now 29,000 members of PlayandTrain, which includes the family of people with disabilities. Subsequent annual renewal of membership will revert back to the regular 220 Euros (approx. 320 CA$). In conjunction with PlayandTrain, the company is preparing a mass mailing to all 29,000 members, which it expects to disseminate this month. RevoluVIP intends to work with other world associations in this manner, extending the reach of the revolutionary travel platform to important social and, corporate travel, under defined first-year reduced membership dues or, corporate employee travel, under mass membership acquisition. RevoluVIP Presentation.

RevoluEGAME Launches

Further to the news release dated 1st November 2019, the RevoluEGAME vertical launched successfully on December 20th 2019. The new RevoluEGAME platform allows the worldwide selection and payment of entire mobile/console-based games and in-game play credits, for +3000 of the most popular games worldwide, exclusively through RevoluPAY.

About RevoluPAY®

The Company’s flagship technology is RevoluPAY®, the Apple and Android multinational payment app. Built entirely in-house, RevoluPAY features proprietary, sector specific, technology of which, the resulting source code is the property of the Company. RevoluPAY’s built-in features include: Leisure payments, Travel Payments, Retail and Hospitality payments, Remittance Payments, Real Estate Payments, pay-as-you-go phone top-ups, Gift Cards & Online Credits, Utility Bill payments, etc. RevoluPAY is powered by blockchain protocols, and, is squarely aimed at the worldwide multi-billion dollar leisure sector and, + $595 billion family remittance market. RevoluPAY® is operated by the European wholly owned subsidiary RevoluPAY S.L located in Barcelona. RevoluPAY S.L operates under European E-money - Directive 2009/110/EC through a licensed electronic money institution or EDE Banking Licensed entity. RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. controls 5 wholly owned subsidiaries on 4 continents.

About RevoluGROUP Canada Inc.:

RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. is a multi-asset, multidivisional publicly traded Canadian company deploying advanced technologies in the; Online Travel, Vacation Resort, Mobile Apps, Money Remittance, Mobile Phone Top-Ups, EGaming, Healthcare Payments, Esports, Invoice factoring, Blockchain Systems, and Fintech app sectors. Click here to read more.

For further information on RevoluGROUP Canada Inc. (TSX-V: REVO) visit the Company’s website at www.RevoluGROUP.com. The Company has approximately 151,009,939 shares issued and outstanding.

