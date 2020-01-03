Inovalon Announces Charitable Initiatives for 2019

Inovalon Delivers on Commitment to Social Responsibility Through Support of Local and National Organizations

/EIN News/ -- BOWIE, Md., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon (Nasdaq: INOV), a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the names of local and national charitable organizations the Company supported in 2019.



Inovalon’s continued support of many honorable causes through its corporate philanthropy programs is a testament to its commitment to the community. The Company devoted resources to more than 26 worthy causes over the course of the year, including those that advance research and treatment for disease, develop critical academic and leadership programs for America’s youth and advocate for those in greatest need.

“Giving back to the communities that Inovalon is a part of and driving forward the charitable causes that are important to our employees is an integral part of our company culture,” said Bob Wychulis, president of Inovalon. “We support many of the same local and national organizations year after year and to see the impact we’ve been able to make is incredibly rewarding.”

Inovalon contributed direct funding and thousands of employee volunteer hours to the following charities in 2019:

A Bigger Picture, Inc.: Provides young girls in the Washington, D.C., metro area with guidance to reach their personal goals through opportunities that build self-confidence, character and leadership skills.





Provides young girls in the Washington, D.C., metro area with guidance to reach their personal goals through opportunities that build self-confidence, character and leadership skills. American Diabetes Association (ADA) Tour de Cure: Fundraising campaign to support the ADA’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by the disease.





Fundraising campaign to support the ADA’s mission to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of all people affected by the disease. Anne Arundel Medical Center Foundation: Provides healthcare for persons in the Anne Arundel County community who are otherwise unable to afford the necessary care.





Provides healthcare for persons in the Anne Arundel County community who are otherwise unable to afford the necessary care. Back on My Feet: Combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources.





Combats homelessness through the power of running, community support and essential employment and housing resources. Blue Ribbon Project: Offers programs that directly serve abused and neglected children, provides critical support to victims, raises public awareness about child abuse and supports adult survivors of child abuse in Maryland.





Offers programs that directly serve abused and neglected children, provides critical support to victims, raises public awareness about child abuse and supports adult survivors of child abuse in Maryland. Boy Scouts of America: Prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling values through its STEM initiative.





Prepares young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling values through its STEM initiative. Bread for the City: Provides Washington, D.C., residents with supplies and comprehensive services, including food, clothing, medical care and legal and social services.





Provides Washington, D.C., residents with supplies and comprehensive services, including food, clothing, medical care and legal and social services. Catholic Charities Sarah’s House: Offers assistance to children and families, people living in poverty, individuals with intellectual disabilities, and immigrants and seniors without regard to religion, race or other circumstances.



Offers assistance to children and families, people living in poverty, individuals with intellectual disabilities, and immigrants and seniors without regard to religion, race or other circumstances. Child & Family Charities: Strengthens and supports children, families, and individuals as they evolve and grow in a changing community.





Strengthens and supports children, families, and individuals as they evolve and grow in a changing community. Creating Communities: Offers arts-based, alternative education opportunities providing arts instruction, mentoring and experiential learning to increase workforce skills, artistic skills, life skills, academic competences and community service.





Offers arts-based, alternative education opportunities providing arts instruction, mentoring and experiential learning to increase workforce skills, artistic skills, life skills, academic competences and community service. Friends of the Light House: Hosts local events and founded in support of The Light House, which provides food, shelter and life-changing programs that help clients reclaim hope and independence and rebuild their lives.



Hosts local events and founded in support of The Light House, which provides food, shelter and life-changing programs that help clients reclaim hope and independence and rebuild their lives. Girl Scouts: Dedicated to helping young girls build character and gain skills for success in the real world.



Dedicated to helping young girls build character and gain skills for success in the real world. House of Ruth: Helps women, children and families in greatest need and with very limited resources build safe, stable lives and achieve their highest potential.



Helps women, children and families in greatest need and with very limited resources build safe, stable lives and achieve their highest potential. Inflammatory Breast Cancer (IBC) Network Foundation: Funds research and provides an avenue to network proactive education to the general population as well as the medical community regarding Inflammatory Breast Cancer.



Funds research and provides an avenue to network proactive education to the general population as well as the medical community regarding Inflammatory Breast Cancer. Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF): Leads the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D.



Leads the fight against type 1 diabetes (T1D) by funding research, advocating for policies that accelerate access to new therapies and providing a support network for millions of people around the world impacted by T1D. Kindness Grows Here: Dedicates efforts towards fostering kindness in children and spreading kindness throughout communities.



Dedicates efforts towards fostering kindness in children and spreading kindness throughout communities. The Light House: Provides food, shelter and life-changing programs that help clients reclaim hope and independence and rebuild their lives.



Provides food, shelter and life-changing programs that help clients reclaim hope and independence and rebuild their lives. Living Beyond Breast Cancer: Provides programs and services to help people whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer with their medical, emotional and practical concerns.



Provides programs and services to help people whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer with their medical, emotional and practical concerns. Mattie Miracle Cancer Foundation: Supports children and their families throughout the cancer treatment journey to ensure access to quality psychosocial and mental healthcare and enables children to cope with cancer so they can lead happy and productive lives.



Supports children and their families throughout the cancer treatment journey to ensure access to quality psychosocial and mental healthcare and enables children to cope with cancer so they can lead happy and productive lives. Metropolitan Jewish Health System (MJHS) Foundation: Leads the charitable healthcare efforts of MJHS by raising the funds necessary to ensure the continuation of high-quality, compassionate programs MJHS provides to at-risk members of its community that are not fully covered by insurance.





Leads the charitable healthcare efforts of MJHS by raising the funds necessary to ensure the continuation of high-quality, compassionate programs MJHS provides to at-risk members of its community that are not fully covered by insurance. National Coalition for Cancer Survivorship: Advocates for quality cancer care for all people touched by cancer by working with legislators and policymakers to represent cancer patients and survivors in efforts to improve their quality of care and quality of life after diagnosis.





Advocates for quality cancer care for all people touched by cancer by working with legislators and policymakers to represent cancer patients and survivors in efforts to improve their quality of care and quality of life after diagnosis. National Psoriasis Foundation: Works to find a cure for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and eliminate their devastating effects through research, advocacy, patient support and assistance and education.





Works to find a cure for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis and eliminate their devastating effects through research, advocacy, patient support and assistance and education. Ronald McDonald House Charities: Provides a safe place for cancer patients being treated at local hospitals and their families.





Provides a safe place for cancer patients being treated at local hospitals and their families. Ryan Health: Dedicates efforts towards providing high-quality, comprehensive and affordable primary and specialty care to New York’s diverse and underserved communities.





Dedicates efforts towards providing high-quality, comprehensive and affordable primary and specialty care to New York’s diverse and underserved communities. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital: Leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment.





Leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases through research and treatment. Susan G. Komen Foundation: Addresses breast cancer on multiple fronts such as research, community health, global outreach and public policy initiatives in order to make the biggest impact against this disease.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. Through the Inovalon ONE® Platform, Inovalon brings to the marketplace a national-scale capability to interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem, aggregate and analyze data in real time, and empower the application of resulting insights to drive meaningful impact at the point of care. Leveraging its Platform, unparalleled proprietary datasets, and industry-leading subject matter expertise, Inovalon enables better care, efficiency, and financial performance across the healthcare ecosystem. From health plans and provider organizations, to pharmaceutical, medical device, and diagnostics companies, Inovalon’s unique achievement of value is delivered through the effective progression of “Turning Data into Insight, and Insight into Action®.” Supporting thousands of clients, including 24 of the top 25 U.S. health plans, 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, 19 of the top 25 U.S. healthcare provider systems, and many of the leading pharmacy organizations, device manufacturers, and other healthcare industry constituents, Inovalon’s technology platforms and analytics are informed by data pertaining to more than 980,000 physicians, 546,000 clinical facilities, 287 million Americans, and 48 billion medical events. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com.

