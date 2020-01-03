BAFTA New York / New York Film Academy (NYFA) Produce Second Successful Teen Workshop

/EIN News/ -- New York, New York, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An 8-Week Digital Storytelling workshop presented by BAFTA New York and New York Film Academy (NYFA) culminated in a joyous graduation screening on Saturday, November 23.

Participating students from DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx showed their recently completed short films to a capacity crowd of friends, family, and well-wishers at NYFA’s Battery Park campus. A total of eleven films—written, directed, and edited by each of the students—were screened. Romance and horror genres figured prominently, along with a good dose of comedy.



Over the course of eight Saturdays, the students learned basic skills of filmmaking: directing, screenwriting, camera, lighting, producing, and editing. Under the expert guidance of various New York Film Academy instructors, the students were working hands-on with state-of-the-art equipment and shooting test sequences from their very first day. The finished films showed a high degree of proficiency, especially considering the short schedule.



This was the second workshop sponsored by BAFTA NY, an outgrowth of the Learning and New Talent Committee, in conjunction with the New York Film Academy. DeWitt Clinton High School boasts an impressive list of alumni including such luminaries as James Baldwin and Stan Lee, as well as BAFTA winner, Committee member, and Chair of NYFA-NY Producing Neal Weisman.



"The BAFTA NY/NYFA/DeWitt Clinton High School Digital Storytelling Workshop is a wonderful opportunity for industry professionals and film educators to share resources, skills, and expertise with a group of young people from the Bronx,” says Weisman. “The enthusiasm and talent displayed by the students has been thrilling to observe. This program is an intervention; it opens up the minds of the participants to the possibilities of a career, and a life, telling stories that can impact millions.”



All are looking forward to continuing this workshop program, helping to give voice and digital storytelling skills to some of New York City’s most diverse public school population.



New York Film Academy congratulates the DeWitt Clinton High School students on their impressive work!



About New York Film Academy

New York Film Academy (NYFA) is a leading visual and performing arts school that offers hands-on intensive programs across 15 areas of study in New York City, Los Angeles, South Beach/Miami, Gold Coast (Australia), Florence (Italy), and more. Thousands of aspiring artists come to study at the New York Film Academy each year from over 120 countries. For more information, please visit nyfa.edu.

