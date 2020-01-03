Dorman Products Board Member Kelly Romano Recognized as a 2019 Most Influential Corporate Director by WomenInc.

/EIN News/ -- COLMAR, Pa., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (the “Company” or “Dorman”) (NASDAQ:DORM), a leading supplier in the automotive aftermarket, today announced that Dorman board member Kelly Romano has been named one of WomenInc.’s 2019 Most Influential Corporate Directors.



WomenInc.’s annual list of Most Influential Corporate Directors features board members of publicly held companies making impacts in their industry and paving the way for future female directors and executives.

“Congratulations to Kelly Romano on being named one of WomenInc.’s Most Influential Corporate Directors of 2019,” said Kevin Olsen, Dorman’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “This recognition is well-deserved, and we are honored to have her exceptional leadership on our board.”

Ms. Romano has been a member of Dorman’s Board of Directors since November 2017 and is a member of its Audit, Compensation, and Corporate Governance and Nominating Committees. Before joining Dorman’s Board of Directors, Ms. Romano served in numerous executive roles during her 31 years at United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX), from where she retired in 2016 as President of its Intelligent Building Technologies division. Ms. Romano also serves on the Board of Directors of UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) and Potter Electric, a privately held company operating in the fire safety industry.

