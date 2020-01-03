Iran: Posting messages and pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, other cities

Maryam Rajavi, Tehran - Vahidiyeh

Massoud Rajavi: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain”

Rise to overthrow the religious dictatorship” — Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massoud Rajavi: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain”

Earlier this morning, January 3, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Niavaran and Al-Ahmad expressways, and in Moniriyeh, Kianshahr, Sadeqiyah and Vahidiyeh) and other cities, including Tabriz, Gorgan, Hamedan and Kashan.

The banners read: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain,” “Resistance units guide the rebellious and defiant generation,” “Rest assured that our people will triumph,” “Rise to overthrow the religious dictatorship,” “Rebellious youth made live hell for you (mullahs),” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs,” “Martyrs of the uprising are alive,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran

January 3, 2020

Iran: Iranian Resistance Units continue anti-regime campaigns in cities checkered across the country.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.