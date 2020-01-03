Iran: Posting messages and pictures of Resistance’s Leadership in Tehran, other cities

Issued by NCRI

Maryam Rajavi - Tehran - Vahidiyeh

Massoud Rajavi: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain”

Rise to overthrow the religious dictatorship”
— Maryam Rajavi

PARIS, FRANCE, January 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Massoud Rajavi: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain”

Earlier this morning, January 3, 2020, Resistance units posted banners carrying pictures and messages of Mrs. Maryam Rajavi, the President-elect of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), and Mr. Massoud Rajavi, the Leader of the Iranian Resistance, in Tehran (Niavaran and Al-Ahmad expressways, and in Moniriyeh, Kianshahr, Sadeqiyah and Vahidiyeh) and other cities, including Tabriz, Gorgan, Hamedan and Kashan.

The banners read: “Overthrow of the anti-human regime is certain,” “Resistance units guide the rebellious and defiant generation,” “Rest assured that our people will triumph,” “Rise to overthrow the religious dictatorship,” “Rebellious youth made live hell for you (mullahs),” “Flowers have blossomed from the blood of the martyrs,” “Martyrs of the uprising are alive,” “The Iranian people and Resistance have pledged to overthrow this regime.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran
January 3, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 23 13 14
email us here

Iran: Iranian Resistance Units continue anti-regime campaigns in cities checkered across the country.

Maryam & Massoud Rajavi, Tehran – Niavaran expressway

Maryam Rajavi, Tehran – Al-Ahmad Expressway

Maryam & Massoud Rajavi, Tehran - Moniriyeh

Massoud Rajavi, Tehran - Vahidiyeh

Massoud Rajavi, Tehran - Kianshahr

Massoud Rajavi, Tehran - Sadeqiyeh

About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

