Rite Care Pharmacy Now Open in Fort Pierce

Mark Youssef, the owner of Rite Care Pharmacy, is thrilled about the recent grand opening.

VERO BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, January 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rite Care Pharmacy is finally complete after more than a year of construction work. Community members in Fort Pierce celebrated by attending the grand opening, which was held on December 9th, 2019. Many people are excited about Rite Care Pharmacy’s convenient location, which is within walking distance of Lawnwood Hospital. Mark Youssef’s store is located at the NW corner of Virginia Avenue and 25th street.“After extensive construction work, acquiring permits, and signing insurance contracts, Rite Care Pharmacy is finally a reality,” says Mark Youssef, an experienced pharmacist and the owner of the Rite Care Pharmacy.Customers don’t have to worry about a long wait due to Rite Care Pharmacy’s advanced computer system. Mark Youssef ensured that a state of the art model system was in place to assist pharmacists in processing prescriptions. The new system also guarantees patient safety by pre-screening drug interactions and patient allergies.Customers will be delighted by the reduced wait time they experience when filling their prescriptions. Mark Youssef understands how valuable time is to the average busy American. He wants to do his part in giving back to the community by giving people more time with their families and more money in their pockets.Although this is Mark Youssef’s first pharmacy in Fort Pierce, he is no stranger to owning a successful business. Before moving to Fort Pierce, Mark Youssef ran a lucrative pharmacy in Port Saint Lucie that was rated to have the lowest-priced prescription drugs on the treasure coast by WPTV. Now, Mark Youssef plans to bring that same business model to Fort Pierce.Rite Care Pharmacy accepts all major healthcare insurance plans. Customers that are without health insurance will still receive the lowest medication prices on the market without needing discount cards. The straightforward, no-hassle pricing system is not only convenient but also a much-needed relief to many. Health costs have been on the rise in America, which puts a significant burden on middle and lower-class families. Mark Youssef is doing his best to combat the issue.“Rite Care Pharmacy also offers other services like vaccinations and free prescription deliveries anywhere in fort Pierce,” says Mark Youssef.About Mark Youssef:Mark Youssef is a Florida resident from Vero Beach, a city on the east coast of Florida. His company, Aghapy Properties LLC, owns several residential and commercial rental properties in Vero Beach, Orlando, Tampa, and Zephyrhills. As a community leader, Mark Youssef is proud to contribute to the city of Fort Pierce.



