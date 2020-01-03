New campaign to issue identity documents for children to be launched

Luanda, ANGOLA, January 3 - Angola’s Civil and Criminal Identification Offices will start Wednesday (8) a programme to issue Identity Cards (ID) for children aged from six to 17 years old, according to Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.,

The programme, dubbed “Quarta dos Kandengues”. will be held every Wednesday, covering the months of January, February and March 2020.

Parents and guardians may take their children on any day of the week, at time ranging from 08am to 03:30 pm.

The initiative follows the high demand and the good results attained in the last campaign, dubbed “BI da Dipanda”.

The last campaign, held on four Saturdays of November 2019, targetted 28,000 children accross the country.

