Worldwide Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Insights (2019-2029): Focus on Product Type, Applications, Regional Data, Country Data, and Competitive Landscape

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market: Focus on Product Type, Applications, 5 Regional Data, 23 Countries' Data, and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The recombinant cell culture supplements market analysis projects the market to grow at a significant CAGR of 12.93% during the forecast period, 2019-2029. The recombinant cell culture supplements market generated $258.8 million in revenue in 2018, in terms of value.



The recombinant cell culture supplements market growth has been primarily attributed to the major drivers in this market such as advantages offered by recombinant cell culture supplements and the promising impact displayed by them in culturing cells act as drivers for the growth of the market.

Moreover, an increase in funding and investment supporting the advancement of life-science research with an ever-increasing demand for advanced cell culture systems have boosted the adoption rate of recombinant cell-culture supplements products.

However, there are significant challenges that are restraining the market growth. These challenges include the shortage of skilled professionals and a lack of proper laboratory infrastructure. Further, the high cost of the cell culturing process and complications involved in it are also acting as a challenge for the market.



Expert Quote



The most important advantage of utilizing these recombinant proteins is that they facilitate large batch biomanufacturing with minimal risk of contamination and improved adhesion. Another advantage is that it involves animal-free manufacturing which in turn simplifies regulatory issues and export-import issues.



Scope of the Report



The recombinant cell culture supplements market report provides a holistic view of the market in terms of various factors influencing it, including product optimization, and technological advancements.



The scope of this report is centered upon conducting a detailed study of the products and manufacturers allied with the market. In addition, the study also includes exhaustive information on the unmet needs, perception of the new products, competitive landscape, market share of leading manufacturers, the growth potential of each underlying sub-segment, and company, as well as other vital information with respect to global recombinant cell culture supplements market.



Key Companies in the Market



The key manufacturers who have been contributing significantly to the Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Hi-Media Laboratories, Sartorius AG, InVitro, SeraCare Life Sciences, Inc., GE Healthcare, Novozymes A/S, and Advanced Biotechnologies, Inc., among others.

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



1 Scope of the Work

1.1 Overview: Report Scope

1.2 Segmentation of the Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market

1.3 Assumptions and Limitations

1.4 Key Questions Answered in the Report

1.5 Base Year and Forecast Period



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Overview: Report Methodology



3 Market Overview

3.1 Fundamentals of Cell Culture

3.2 Role of Media and Supplements

3.3 Serum-free Media vs. Serum containing Media

3.4 Technological Advancements of Defined Media and the Importance of Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

3.5 Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market Scenario

3.6 Assumptions and Limitations for Market Size Calculations



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Impact Analysis

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Benefits of Using Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

4.2.2 Increase in Funding and Investment in R&D of Life Science Sector

4.2.3 Rising Demand for Advanced Cell Culture Products

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Cell Biology Research

4.3.2 Technical Considerations Associated with Cell Culture

4.3.3 Lack of Infrastructure and Skilled Professionals for Cell-based Research

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.4.1 Rising Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies and Stem Cell Research

4.4.2 Increasing Preference for Serum-Free Media



5 Industry Insights

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Patent Landscape



6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview

6.2 Key Developments and Strategies

6.2.1 Product Launch and Development

6.2.2 Collaborations, Partnerships, and Joint Ventures

6.2.3 Acquisitions

6.2.4 Business Expansions

6.2.5 Others

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Growth Share Analysis



7 Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market (by Products)

7.1 Overview

7.2 Recombinant Albumin (rAlbumin)

7.3 Recombinant Insulin (rInsulin)

7.4 Recombinant Epidermal Growth Factor (rEGF)

7.5 Recombinant Transferrin (rTransferrin)

7.6 Recombinant Trypsin (rTrypsin)

7.7 Recombinant Insulin-like Growth Factor (rIGF)

7.8 Recombinant Stem Cell Factor Protein (rSCF)

7.9 Recombinant Aprotinin (rAprotinin)

7.10 Recombinant Lysozyme (rLysozyme)

7.11 Others



8 Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market (by Application)

8.1 Overview

8.2 Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine

8.2.1 Stem Cell Therapy

8.2.2 Cell Therapy

8.2.3 Gene Therapy

8.3 Bioproduction

8.3.1 Monoclonal Antibodies

8.3.2 Recombinant Proteins

8.3.3 Vaccines

8.3.4 Hormones

8.3.5 Other Biological Products

8.4 Academic and Research Application



9 Global Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements Market (by Region)

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America

9.6 Rest-of-the-World



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Overview

10.2 BBI Solutions

10.3 Corning Incorporated

10.4 Evercyte GmbH

10.5 FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

10.6 Gemini Bio-Products

10.7 HiMedia Laboratories

10.8 InVitria

10.9 Kingfisher Biotech, Inc.

10.10 Lonza Group AG

10.11 Merck KGaA

10.12 PeproTech, Inc.

10.13 Shenandoah Biotechnology

10.14 Sino Biological Inc.

10.15 STEMCELL Technologies Inc.

10.16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1kar0

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.