Solar Integrated Roofing, Inc. Secures $2.7 Million Non-Dilutive Financing

Allows Company to Close Milholland and McKay Acquisitions

/EIN News/ -- POWAY, Calif., Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTCPINK: SIRC), an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally, announced today that it has secured a $2.7 million financing in a non-dilutive structure to close its Milholland and McKay acquisitions.



David Massey, CEO of SIRC, commented, “We have been working very hard to be able to secure the necessary funding to close the Milholland and Mckay acquisitions using a non-dilutive structure. These acquisitions form the base of our growth plan to become a dominant solar roofing company in the southern California market.”

Commenting further, Massey said, “With these companies under the SIRC umbrella, we feel confident that we can generate more than $30 million in revenues for its February fiscal 2021 with 12%-15% EBTDA margins. We feel that our stock, trading at less than a $4 million market cap, is undervalued and yet to be recognized by the financial markets.”

Finally, Massey said, “We are staying focused on what we need to do to enhance shareholder value and grow our company. We will continue to acquire companies that are accretive to our bottom line while expanding revenues and margins with the current companies already acquired.”

About Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit: www.solarintegratedroofingcorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

Any statements made in this press release which are not historical facts contain certain forward-looking statements; as such term is defined in the Private Security Litigation Reform Act of 1995, concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of the company to which this release pertains. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of management of the company as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, the company's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company. The company disclaims any obligation to update the information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

Contact:

Marlena LeBrun

760-566-9116

marlenalebrun@gmail.com

https://www.facebook.com/secureroofingandsolar/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/sirc-stock/about/



