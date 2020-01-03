Ambassador met with the Minister of interior of Nigeria

On December 31, 2019 the Ambassador of Belarus in Nigeria Vyacheslav Bril met with the Minister of interior of Nigeria R.Aregbesola.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for bilateral cooperation in the field of security, civil defense, training of Nigerian military personnel in courses on special military training. The Belarusian side extended an invitation to the Minister of interior of Nigeria to make an official visit to Belarus in January 2020.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.