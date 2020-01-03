Global $100Bn Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, 2019-2030: Radical Changes Expected in the Coming Years
Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, 2019-2030 features an extensive study of the current landscape and the likely future opportunities associated with novel vaccine delivery devices, over the next 10-12 years.
One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and assess potential future growth opportunities for novel vaccine delivery devices. Based on various parameters, such as number of marketed / pipeline products, price of devices (for commercially available products only) and estimated annual adoption rate, we have developed an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030.
In addition, we have provided the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunities across:
- [A] type of device (electroporation-based needle free injection systems, oral delivery systems, nasal delivery systems, jet injectors, microneedle patches and microinjectors)
- [B] route of administration (oral, intramuscular, intranasal, intradermal and subcutaneous)
- [C] type of vaccine (Bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine, BCG Vaccine, DTP-HepB-Hib Vaccine, Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Influenza Vaccine, Measles Vaccine, Tetanus-Diphtheria Vaccine and Others)
- [D] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia and rest of the world)
According to experts, the global vaccines market is anticipated to generate revenues worth USD 100 billion by 2025.
Recent global immunization records indicate that more than 115 million children were immunized against diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis in 2018. Given the rate at which the global population is growing, the demand for vaccines is likely to increase significantly.
However, biopharmaceutical developers are plagued by concerns related to storage and handling of such preventive / therapeutic products. One commonly reported issue is related to vaccine administration. Despite the success of conventional delivery approaches, which rely on the intramuscular and subcutaneous routes of administration, the present scenario dictates that further improvements are required in order to deal with challenges related to large scale immunization initiatives. Some of the commonly reported disadvantages of the conventional (parenteral) mode of delivery include pain during administration, risk of cross contamination, needlestick injuries, and inaccurate dosing.
Of late, there has been an evident shift in interest to non-invasive immunization methods, which include oral, intranasal and transdermal modes of administration. Currently, many biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research institutes are engaged in the development of novel vaccine delivery systems, taking into consideration the specific requirements of large scale immunization initiatives. As a result, significant efforts have been put into the development of drug delivery technologies / devices, such as microneedle patches, electroporation-based needle free injection systems, jet injectors, inhalation-based delivery systems, biodegradable implants and certain novel types of oral delivery systems.
It is worth highlighting that most of the aforementioned systems are specifically being designed to facilitate pain-free administration of vaccines and allow self-administration. Vaccine developers are also attempting to devise ways to make such products more stable so as to eliminate the need for cold chain in transporting such products. Given the pace of innovation in this field, it is anticipated that the novel vaccine delivery devices market is likely to witness radical changes in the coming years.
Amongst other elements, the report includes:
- A detailed assessment of the overall novel vaccine delivery devices market landscape, featuring an elaborate list of device developers and analysis based on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, geographical location, type of device (autoinjectors, microneedle patches, jet injectors, dry powder inhalers, microinjectors, nasal delivery systems, pen injectors, biodegradable implants, electroporation-based needle free injection systems and novel oral delivery systems), route of administration (subcutaneous, transdermal, intramuscular, intradermal, inhalation, intranasal, and oral), drug delivery mechanism (mechanical, electrical and miscellaneous), nature of vaccine administration (invasive and non-invasive), speed of administration (fast, moderate and slow), self- administration potential, provisions for audio / visual feedback, device usability (disposable and reusable), type of needle (needleless, fixed needle, detachable needle, and hidden needle), and current development status of novel vaccine delivery systems (preclinical / discovery, clinical and marketed).
- A detailed competitiveness analysis of novel vaccine delivery devices, taking into consideration the supplier power (based on the year of establishment of developer company) and key product specifications (such as route of administration, device usability, drug delivery mechanism, availability of needle safety system, speed of administration, self-administration potential, provisions for audio / visual feedback, nature of administration, cold chain requirement and current status of development).
- An analysis evaluating the effectiveness of various vaccines delivery devices in order to compare their respective strengths and capabilities based on a variety of relevant parameters, such as type of active ingredient, dosage form, route of administration, target disease indication and target patient population.
- A detailed list of marketed and pipeline vaccine candidates that are anticipated to be developed in combination with novel vaccine delivery devices in the near future, featuring analysis based on parameters, such as type of active ingredient, dosage form, route of administration, target disease indication and target patient population.
- Elaborate profiles of prominent product developers engaged in this domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, its financial information (if available), information on its product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.
- An analysis of recent collaborations and partnership agreements inked in this domain since 2014, including details of deals that were / are focused on novel vaccine delivery devices. The partnerships captured in the report were analyzed on the basis of year of establishment, type of agreement, type of device, type of vaccine, type of active ingredient and target disease indication.
- A discussion on important, industry-specific trends, key market drivers and challenges, under a comprehensive SWOT framework, featuring a qualitative Harvey ball analysis that highlights the relative impact of each SWOT parameter on the overall market.
In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry's growth.
The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry.
The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following industry stakeholders:
- Michael Schrader, Chief Executive Officer and Founder, Vaxess Technologies
- Mikael Ekstrom and Roger Lassing, Vice President, Business Development, Iconovo
- Henry King, Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager, Innoture
Key Topics Covered
1. PREFACE
1.1. Scope of the Report
1.2. Research Methodology
1.3. Chapter Outlines
2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3. INTRODUCTION
3.1. Chapter Overview
3.2. Vaccines
3.2.1. Classification of Vaccines
3.2.2. Key Components of a Vaccine Formulation
3.2.3. Expression Systems Used for Vaccine Production
3.3. Vaccine Delivery
3.3.1. Intradermal Route
3.3.2. Subcutaneous Route
3.3.3. Intramuscular Route
3.3.4. Oral Route
3.3.5. Intranasal Route
3.3.6. Inhalation Route
3.4. Key Challenges Associated with Vaccine Delivery
3.5. Novel Approaches for Vaccine Delivery
3.5.1. Autoinjectors
3.5.2. Biodegradable Implants
3.5.3. Buccal / Sublingual Vaccine Delivery Systems
3.5.4. Electroporation-based Needle Free Injection Systems
3.5.5. Inhalation / Pulmonary Vaccine Delivery Systems
3.5.6. Jet Injectors
3.5.7. Microinjection System
3.5.8. Novel Orally Administrable Formulations
3.6. Future Perspectives
4. MARKET LANDSCAPE
4.1. Chapter Overview
4.2. Marketed Vaccines Landscape
4.3. Clinical-Stage Vaccines Landscape
4.4. Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices: Overall Market Landscape
4.4.1. Analysis by Type of Device
4.4.2. Analysis by Route of Administration
4.4.3. Analysis by Drug Delivery Mechanism
4.4.4. Analysis by Nature of Vaccine Administration
4.4.5. Analysis by Speed of Vaccine Administration
4.4.6. Analysis by Self-Administration Potential
4.4.7. Analysis by Availability of Audio / Visual Feedback
4.4.8. Analysis by Device Usability
4.4.9. Analysis by Type of Needle
4.4.10. Analysis by Stage of Development
4.5. Novel Vaccine Delivery Device Developers: Overall Market Landscape
4.5.1. Analysis by Type of Developer
4.5.2. Analysis by Year of Establishment
4.5.3. Analysis by Company Size
4.54. Analysis by Geographical Location
5. DEVICE COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS
5.1. Chapter overview
5.2. Assumptions and Methodology
5.3. Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices: Competitive Landscape
5.4. Concluding Remarks
6. TECHNOLOGY EFFECTIVENESS ANALYSIS
6.1. Chapter Overview
6.2. Assumptions and Key Parameters
6.3. Methodology
6.4. Vaccine Delivery Devices: Technology Effectiveness Analysis
6.4.1. Devices for Marketed Vaccines
6.4.2. Devices for Clinical-Stage Vaccines
7. NOVEL VACCINE DELIVERY DEVICES: LIKELY VACCINE CANDIDATES
7.1. Chapter Overview
7.2. Marketed Vaccines
7.2.1. Electroporation-based Needle Free Injection Systems: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.2.2. Jet Injectors: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.2.3. Microneedle Patches: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.2.4. Nasal Delivery Systems: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.2.5. Oral Delivery Systems for Liquid Formulations: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.2.6. Oral Delivery Systems for Solid Formulations: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.2.7. Prefilled Syringes: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.3. Clinical-Stage Vaccines
7.3.1. Electroporation-based Needle Free Injection Systems: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.3.2. Jet Injectors: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.3.3. Microneedle Patches: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.3.4. Nasal Delivery Systems: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.3.5. Oral Delivery Systems for Liquid Formulations: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.3.6. Oral Delivery Systems for Solid Formulations: Likely Vaccine Candidates
7.3.7. Prefilled Syringes: Likely Vaccine Candidates
8. COMPANY PROFILES
8.1. Chapter Overview
8.2. 3M
8.3. Becton Dickinson
8.4. Consort Medical
8.5. D'Antonio Consultants International
8.6. Enesi Pharma
8.7. Ichor Medical
8.8. Iconovo
8.9. Inovio Pharmaceuticals
8.10. PharmaJet
8.11. Union Medico
9. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS
9.1. Chapter Overview
9.2. Partnership Models
9.3. Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices: Partnerships and Collaborations
9.3.1. Analysis by Year of Partnership
9.3.2. Analysis by Type of Partnership
9.3.3. Analysis by Type of Device
9.3.4. Analysis by Type of Partnership and Type of Device
9.3.5. Analysis by Type of Vaccine and Type of Device
9.3.6. Analysis by Type of Active Ingredient
9.3.7. Analysis by Target Disease Indication
9.3.8. Popular Vaccine Delivery Devices: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.9. Most Active Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Partnerships
9.3.10. Geographical Analysis
10. SWOT ANALYSIS
10.1. Chapter Overview
10.2. Strengths
10.3. Weaknesses
10.4. Opportunities
10.5. Threats
10.6. Concluding Remarks
11. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS
11.1. Chapter Overview
11.2. Forecast Methodology and Key Assumptions
11.3. Global Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market, 2019-2030
11.4. Global Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Device, 2019-2030
11.5. Global Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Route of Administration, 2019-2030
11.6. Global Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Type of Vaccine, 2019-2030
11.7. Global Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market: Distribution by Regions, 2019-2030
11.7.1. Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market in North America, 2019-2030
11.7.2. Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market in Europe, 2019-2030
11.7.3. Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market in Asia Pacific, 2019-2030
11.7.4. Novel Vaccine Delivery Devices Market in Rest of the World, 2019-2030
12. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS
12.1. Chapter Overview
12.2. Vaxess Technologies
12.2.1. Company Snapshot
12.2.2. Interview Transcript: Michael Schrader, Chief Executive Officer and Founder
12.3. Iconovo
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Mikael Ekstrom and Roger Lassing, Vice Presidents, Business Development
12.3. Innoture
12.3.1. Company Snapshot
12.3.2. Interview Transcript: Henry King, Market Intelligence and Business Development Manager
13. CONCLUDING REMARKS
14. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA
15. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS
