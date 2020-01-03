There were 342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,296 in the last 365 days.

From the Field: Crisis in Kassala

Some 9.3 million people, nearly a quarter of the population, are expected to need humanitarian assistance in 2020, up from some 8.5 million this year.

In Kassala state, in the east of the country, more than 400,000 people suffer crisis levels of food insecurity and many cannot afford to buy the medicines they need when they fall ill. 

The UN’s humanitarian chief, Mark Lowcock, visited Kassala in November and called on the international community to provide more aid, more quickly.  

Read more here about how the people of Kassala are facing up to economic hardships.

