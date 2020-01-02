Rubius Therapeutics to Present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:RUBY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is genetically engineering red blood cells to create an entirely new class of cellular medicines, announced today that Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., chief executive officer, will present at the 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, January 13, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PT/ 12:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast will be available within the Investors & Media section of the Rubius Therapeutics website. An archived replay will be accessible for 90 days following the event.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of medicines called Red Cell Therapeutics™. The Company’s proprietary RED PLATFORM® was designed to genetically engineer and culture Red Cell Therapeutics™ that are selective, potent and off-the-shelf allogeneic cellular therapies for the potential treatment of several diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Rubius’ initial focus is to advance RCT™ product candidates for the treatment of rare diseases, cancer and autoimmune diseases by leveraging three distinct therapeutic modalities — cellular shielding, potent cell-cell interaction and tolerance induction. For more information, visit www.rubiustx.com , or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contacts:

Lori Melançon

Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+1 (617) 229-6122

lori.melancon@rubiustx.com



Media Contact:

Dan Budwick

1AB, Inc.

+1 (973) 271-6085

dan@1abmedia.com









EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.