50001 Ready Navigator Tool Updated with Latest Changes to the ISO 50001 Standard

The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE’s) Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO), within the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, announced new updates to the 50001 Ready program suite of resources and the 50001 Ready Navigator online tool. These revisions capture the changes introduced in ISO 50001:2018, the globally accepted energy management systems standard.

50001 Ready is a designation for facilities and organizations that have implemented an ISO 50001-based energy management system using the guidance in the 50001 Ready Navigator tool. To be recognized, organizations must complete the 50001 Ready Navigator tasks, self-attest to their completion, and measure and improve energy performance over time.

The latest updates to the 50001 Ready program are designed to help organizations better tailor energy management systems to their business needs and more accurately account for their energy use, leading to deeper, sustained savings. They include changes in the following areas:

Adoption of a High-Level Structure: Many of the changes reflect the adoption of requirements for all ISO management system standards, known as the “High-Level Structure” (HLS), which provides common core text, terms, and definitions. The HLS is intended to ensure a high level of compatibility across the various ISO management system standards, including the widely adopted ISO 14001 and ISO 9001 standards for environmental and quality management systems, respectively. Focus on business objectives: The latest standard places a stronger emphasis on incorporating business objectives into the development of an energy management system by clarifying the role and practices of top management and the organization's strategic direction. Normalization of energy performance improvement: The new standard accounts for changes in variables such as weather, production, and occupancy in order to better track the organization’s energy improvement over time.

By participating in DOE’s 50001 Ready program, organizations are able to work towards reducing energy waste, saving energy costs, increasing competitiveness, and strengthening resilience. Learn more about these updates and the benefits of implementing an energy management system through the 50001 Ready Navigator tool.

50001 Ready is managed by DOE’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO). AMO supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security.