Transparency Operation oversees cooperatives

Dundo, ANGOLA, January 2 - The mining cooperatives operating in Lunda Norte province began, today (Thursday), to be monitored by the Angolan authorities, with a view to assessing their level of organization, under the '' Operation Transparency '',

The spokesman for Operation Transparency's Advanced Command Post, Commissioner António José Bernardo, said in statements to the press that such oversight will also focus on production and installed security capacity.

He said that the authorities would also learn about tax compliance and job promotion.

Operation Transparency, in force since September 2018, aims inter alia at combating illegal immigration, exploitation and illicit diamond trafficking in the country.

In July of last year, Endiama granted 31 mining licences in Lunda Norte to semi-industrial companies to resume their activity after being suspended for irregularities detected during the transparency operation.

At this time, across the country, 241 companies were licensed and 75 concessions were issued to an equal number of mining companies.

