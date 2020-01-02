Raven Industries Expands Operations to U.S. East Coast

Raven Engineered Films Opens Fabrication Facility in Waynesboro, Va.

/EIN News/ -- SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Industries, Inc. (the Company; NASDAQ:RAVN) announced today that its Engineered Films Division is expanding its fabrication operations to the East Coast of the United States with the opening of a facility in Waynesboro, Va. This new location will allow Raven Engineered Films to provide a heightened level of service and faster product delivery to customers of its Energy, Geomembrane and Construction markets. At the new facility, Raven will custom-fabricate materials and strategically warehouse products to better serve this geographic region.



Expanding fabrication to the U.S. East Coast allows Raven Engineered Films to continue growing its core product lines while simultaneously executing Raven Composites™, one of the company’s two strategic platforms for growth announced in November .

“We are committed to our core business and customers,” said Anthony Schmidt, VP and General Manager of Raven Engineered Films. “Having a presence on the East Coast will allow us to respond more efficiently to the needs of our customers.”

The Waynesboro community is an appealing place for Raven to do business because of its rich heritage of manufacturing excellence as well as its proximity to the Appalachian Basin, major shipping and transportation hubs, and port access. Raven will begin operations in Waynesboro with approximately five team members in early 2020 and will expand based on business demand.

“The City of Waynesboro was built on the foundation of manufacturing firms like Raven,” shared Greg Hitchin, Director of Economic Development and Tourism for the City of Waynesboro. “We are thrilled to welcome them to our business community.”

About Raven Industries, Inc.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ: RAVN) is dedicated to providing innovative, high-value products and solutions that solve great challenges throughout the world. Raven is a leader in precision agriculture, high-performance specialty films, and lighter-than-air technologies. Since 1956, Raven has designed, produced, and delivered exceptional solutions, earning the company a reputation for innovation, product quality, high performance, and unmatched service. For more information, visit http://ravenind.com .

About Raven Engineered Films, Inc.

Raven Engineered Films, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Raven Industries, Inc. Raven Engineered Films has established a well-known reputation for manufacturing and supplying high performance flexible films and sheeting to major markets throughout the United States and abroad. Raven Engineered Films is committed to producing essential film and sheeting to preserve and enhance customer investments while protecting Earth's resources. The company is dedicated to developing targeted product solutions that not only solve precise application challenges but integrate sustainable environmental design practices for long-range performance. Raven Engineered Films’ world-class manufacturing operations include seven locations nationwide, complete with state-of-the-art equipment and proven product expertise to provide the most innovative and targeted product solutions in the industry. Capabilities include multi-layer blown sheeting, reinforced cast/lamination, conversion, custom fabrication, geosynthetics design-build expertise and certified installation services through Raven CLI Construction, Inc. Raven welcomes all product inquiries and can be reached at +1 (800) 635-3456.

Contact Information

Lisa McElrath, Communications Manager

Raven Industries

+1 (605) 336-2750

lisa.mcelrath@ravenind.com



