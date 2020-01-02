SXFI GAMER: Headphone Holography For The Win

Specially-designed Super X-Fi Gaming Headset to be Previewed at CES 2020

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At CES 2020, Creative Technology will be providing a sneak preview of its upcoming USB gaming headset, SXFI GAMER, which features a specially-designed sound profile which optimizes the Super X-Fi audio profile for first-person shooter games.

Gaming Gets Real Like Never Before

Super X-Fi Headphone Holography is an award-winning technology which recreates the soundstage of a high-end surround speaker system in headphones, and personalizes it with Artificial Intelligence (AI) for a natural listening experience. Since its worldwide launch and award-winning run (15 best-of-show awards) at CES 2019, users and critics have been blown away by the realism of personalized audio, which is tailored according to their anthropometric profiles.

At CES 2020, Creative is launching the all-new Super X-Fi Gen2, an improved version of the Super X-Fi audio profile which incorporates key enhancements like higher precision in personalizing a user’s audio profile, the preservation of more details in the surround sound configuration, higher positioning accuracy and audio fidelity.

The gaming sound profile in SXFI GAMER incorporates all of these, and optimizes it to a perfect fit for first-person-shooter games – environmental imaging, audio cues, distance projection and directionality are all enhanced for the competitive gamer’s benefit.

Developing a custom gaming profile came as a natural step for Creative when creating the Super X-Fi sound signature. As Lee Teck Chee, Vice-President of Technology at Creative and inventor of Super X-Fi said, “Audio design for gaming realism in first-person-shooter games has a different approach, for example as compared to the realism of a movie. So that presented a challenge when working on a Super X-Fi sound for gaming, but our expertise and experience have put us in good stead. Since the earliest days of Sound Blaster more than 30 years ago, we have had a long history of working on games, and have a deep understanding of optimizing audio performance for various game types.”

Look and Feel like a Pro Gamer

Besides its sharpshooter audio quality, the SXFI GAMER headset performs in various ways befitting a bona fide pro gamer.

SXFI GAMER sports an RGB lighting profile that is more aggressive and stylish than previous Creative gaming headsets, and provides more comfort for users with leather earpads. A key feature is its microphone with an all-new design for enhanced gaming communication. It features an integrated pop filter, improved uni-directionality to remove unnecessary ambient sound, better noise reduction, and a clearer yet more natural sound overall.

SXFI GAMER is tentatively scheduled for launch in Q2 2020, and will be attractively priced to target the mass market.

SXFI GAMER is exclusively showcased at the Creative suite at CES 2020, which is located at the Venetian, Veronese Meeting Room 2504 from 7-10 January, 2020.

For more information on Super X-Fi technology and products, visit sxfi.com .

About Creative

Creative is a worldwide leader in digital entertainment products. Famous for its Sound Blaster® sound cards and for driving the multimedia revolution - which established a user base of 400 million - Creative drives digital entertainment with cutting-edge audio solutions that include premium wireless speakers, wireless headphones, powerful audiophile-grade digital amplifiers and next-generation home-theatre systems. Aiming at the new mobile networked generation by bridging the worlds of the computer, smartphones, and tablets, Creative continues to reinvent the Sound Blaster, with its ground-breaking Sound Blaster Roar series and USB-audio class of products such as the Sound Blaster X7.

In 2016, Creative unveiled the X-Fi Sonic Carrier: a brand-new concept in hi-res audio and video delivery for home entertainment. This technology powerhouse dubbed ‘the soundbar of the gods' personifies the Audio of Tomorrow.

In 2018, Creative launched an all-new award-winning game-changing technology for headphones called Super X-Fi. This technology uses computational audio to recreate the listening experience of a high-end multi-speaker system in a professional studio, and delivers the same expansive experience - with the same original depth, detail, realism, and immersiveness - in headphones. Super X-Fi further uses Artificial Intelligence to compute a custom audio profile based on a person's unique anthropometry. The magic of Super X-Fi brings holography into audio, for headphones.

This announcement relates to products launched worldwide. Availability is subject to change without notice and may differ elsewhere in the world according to local factors and requirements. Creative, the Creative logo, Super X-Fi, X-Fi, Sonic Carrier and Sound Blaster are trademarks or registered trademarks of Creative Technology Ltd in the United States and/or other countries. All rights reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

