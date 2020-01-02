Creative’s Super X-Fi® Ecosystem Unveiled at CES 2020

Exclusive Preview Showcase of Audio Products with Award-winning Headphone Holography

/EIN News/ -- Milpitas, Calif., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Creative Technology will be showcasing its innovative audio solutions at the world’s leading electronics show CES 2020, including the latest and upcoming highlights from the award-winning Super X-Fi Headphone Holography and its expanding ecosystem.

Preview of the Super X-Fi Ecosystem

The first line-up of Super X-Fi products was launched at CES 2019, and swept 15 best-of-show awards from various audio media who had come from all over the world to experience this breakthrough technology. Super X-Fi recreates the soundstage of a multi-speaker surround system in a pair of headphones, and personalizes it by scanning the user’s head and ears, so that the custom-fit audio experience becomes natural like never before.

A significant enhancement to the product line-up this year is the implementation of the Super X-Fi Gen2 profile, an updated version of the Super X-Fi audio profile which promises even greater accuracy in personalization for users and therefore the ability to provide more pristine audio across a broader range of content.

The Super X-Fi Gen2 profile will be exclusively unveiled to guests at the Creative suite at CES 2020, where the latest product highlights of the Super X-Fi ecosystem will be showcased. This includes Creative SXFI CARRIER, the world’s first soundbar with Super X-Fi Headphone Holography which carries on the legacy of its celebrated predecessor, X-Fi Sonic Carrier, which had been dubbed by industry experts as the ‘soundbar of the gods.’ Jointly developed with Dolby Laboratories, it features a custom Dolby design, making it the first-of-its-kind Dolby Atmos Speaker System (DASS) soundbar which delivers breathtaking, moving audio that flows all around, even overhead, for a full and immersive experience.

Also to be showcased are the upcoming triple-driver headphones to be added to the Super X-Fi line-up. SXFI TRIO is a triple-driver in-ear headphones that comes with an attached in-line SXFI WIRE, which is an even smaller and lighter version of the finger-sized SXFI AMP. Aurvana Trio Wireless is a neckband headphone solution with Software Super X-Fi, which allows users to access the software processing power of Super X-Fi through local content played via the SXFI mobile app.

Guests will get to preview product offerings dedicated to gaming as well. The SXFI GAMER headphone will be making its first appearance, and features a specially-designed sound profile which optimizes the Super X-Fi audio profile for first-person-shooter games. Also, following up on Creative’s announcement earlier in 2019 on its partnership with OEM laptop manufacturer CLEVO to produce laptops with built-in Super X-Fi, a prototype model will also be featured.

“Since our historical award-winning run last year, Super X-Fi has generated huge interest across the industry, including OEM partners. Our showcase this year not only features the possibilities in terms of product options available for development with our partners, but also how much we have improved the technology itself to further the appeal to users. Exciting times lie ahead,” said Sim Wong Hoo, CEO of Creative Technology.

Creative will also be showcasing its other latest and upcoming audio solutions at CES, such as:

SXFI TV, the HDMI TV companion box which connects SXFI THEATER headphones to TVs

The first Sound Blaster with Super X-Fi, Sound Blaster X3

Previews of the successors to the immensely popular Outlier Air and Outlier Gold true wireless earbuds

