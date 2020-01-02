LDIC North American Small Business Fund Announces Dividend for December 31, 2019

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. is pleased to announce the LDIC North American Small Business Fund paid a distribution in the amount of $0.1926 per share for Series A, $0.2010 per share for Series F and $0.1987 per share for Series F1 on December 31, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2019.

For additional information or inquiries on the Fund or LDIC Inc., please call 416-362-4141 or visit our website at www.ldic.ca .



