TomTom Maps Help Trucks to Save Fuel

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES -- TomTom ( TOM2 ), Bosch and Daimler have announced their joint work on Daimler’s Predictive Powertrain Control (PPC), an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), or smart cruise control, for commercial vehicles. Trucks use TomTom’s highly-accurate ADAS Map and Bosch’s electronic horizon to automate driving functions on highways and, in Europe, on inter-urban roads too. The system leads to a fuel reduction of up to 5% per vehicle, which delivers lower CO2 emissions. In the new generation of the Mercedes-Benz Actros, the latest PPC technology is available. The public premiere was at IAA 2018.



As the first smart cruise control system in commercial vehicles, PPC actively controls engine, brakes, and automated transmission. Thanks to TomTom’s ADAS Map, the system is familiar with the topography, curvature, speed limit (including truck-specific speed limits) and traffic signs, meaning it can respond in a manner that delivers the most fuel-efficient performance.

Bosch’s electronic horizon is used to integrate knowledge of the road ahead into the driving strategy of the new Mercedes-Benz Actros. It provides required map data per ADAS protocol in a new and innovative way allowing relaxed, safe and efficient driving.

Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive, said: “The new PPC technology is using the TomTom ADAS Map to assist with driving functions on interurban roads – which not only delivers a safer, more comfortable ride but also significant fuel savings and a reduction in CO2 emissions.”

About TomTom

TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom’s technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

www.tomtom.com

For further Information:

TomTom Media:

tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

TomTom Investor Relations:

ir@tomtom.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a425b00-d341-4e4b-b7aa-7e5cfb1e3276

The photo is also available via AP PhotoExpress.

TomTom Maps Help Trucks to Save Fuel TomTom Maps Help Trucks to Save Fuel



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.