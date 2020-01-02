Tighe & Bond Acquires Halvorson Design

Acquisition expands services, sector expertise and geographic footprint of both firms

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tighe & Bond , a Northeast leader in engineering and environmental consulting, announces it has acquired Boston-based Halvorson Design , a firm specializing in landscape architecture, planning and urban design. The acquisition expands the geographic footprint, capabilities and sector expertise of both firms, and offers clients a single-source, comprehensive solution to meet all their design and engineering needs.



The integration of Halvorson and Tighe & Bond enables both parties to expand on key service offerings, such as landscape architecture, land use planning and coastal/waterfront resiliency. Additionally, Halvorson gives Tighe & Bond a strategic presence in Boston, strengthening the engineering firm’s position in the Northeast and bringing the total number of offices to 11 across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Maine. In turn, Halvorson expands its geographic reach and gains a larger client base, especially for potential projects in the institutional and state and local government sectors.

This expansion is another important step in Tighe & Bond’s ability to collaborate with clients, think holistically about their assets and needs, and deliver comprehensive, integrated solutions under the firm’s Whole Asset Approach™. Tighe & Bond President and CEO Bob Belitz said, “As the engineering industry continues to evolve toward more complete solutions, expanding our landscape architecture capabilities became a clear objective in order to better meet client needs. It was important for us to find a partner that shares the same vision, culture and technical excellence, and we found that in Halvorson Design. We welcome this talented team to our firm.”

Robert Uhlig, Halvorson Design’s President and CEO, added, “Over the years, our firms have successfully collaborated, revealing synergies in our respective company cultures and the outstanding work provided to clients. We quickly recognized our two highly accomplished firms were complementary on many levels, and together, we would be a better, stronger firm. Both firms agreed that joining forces would benefit clients across the Northeast and provide new opportunities for employees.”

Halvorson will continue to operate under its existing brand name, and the firm’s leadership and staff will remain at the current location on Kingston Street in Boston. Tighe & Bond employees will also be joining the Halvorson office.

About Halvorson Design

Halvorson Design is a Boston-based firm providing professional landscape architecture, site planning and urban design services. Since the firm’s founding in 1980, Halvorson has helped public, private and institutional clients realize their goals with exemplary landscapes and urban open spaces that resonate and inspire. Halvorson Design’s collaborative approach and attention to detail have earned the firm a national reputation for responsive, imaginative and sustainable designs that endure and adapt to the evolving nature of our environments.

About Tighe & Bond

Tighe & Bond is an employee-owned, multi-disciplinary consulting firm in the Northeast specializing in water and wastewater engineering, site planning and landscape design, full-service engineering for real estate development, infrastructure improvements and environmental services. By focusing on bright ideas, green strategies and clear solutions, the Tighe & Bond team develops creative, collaborative responses to complex challenges.

