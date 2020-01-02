Rapsodo Launches INSIGHT to Provide Athletes Real-time Video Feedback

The high speed camera with slow motion video connects player mechanics with data to advance performance

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapsodo , the sports data company known for helping athletes analyze real time metrics to perfect their game, today announces the launch of their latest baseball and softball product, INSIGHT. The device is a high speed, slow motion camera that sits on a tripod to capture up to 850 frames per second. INSIGHT seamlessly pairs and integrates with Rapsodo’s diamond sports products, including the HITTING 2.0 and PITCHING 2.0 Monitors used by all 30 MLB teams.



INSIGHT’s real-time video feedback comes with data overlay, so coaches no longer have to manually match up the data with the video. The integration of the data with the video makes it easier than ever for coaches and players to understand cause and effect and instantly make proper mechanical adjustments.

Additional INSIGHT features include:

Pitching and hitting lenses

Ability to capture between 640 and 850 frames per second

Outdoor and indoor settings with built-in flash for low-light situations

Easy setup with an adjustable tripod

Affordable and competitive pricing at $3,500

“After seeing much success from our Hitting and Pitching technology, INSIGHT seemed to be the next step to complete our offerings,” said Batuhan Okur, founder and CEO of Rapsodo. “We listened to our users and wanted to provide them with all the necessary tools they need to better understand and apply the data.”

For more information on INSIGHT and pre-orders, visit: www.rapsodo.com/insight .

About Rapsodo:

Founded in 2010, Rapsodo develops data-driven sports technologies designed to empower athletes and coaches to cost-effectively analyze and improve their game. The company continues to focus on delivering a variety of sports training and simulation technologies that allow users to better understand performance through reliable statistics. This ultimately translates into Rapsodo's motto of "Measure to Master."

Media Contact:

Brittany Zoet

Uproar PR for Rapsodo

312-878-4575 x246

bzoet@uproarpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.