AFSA to Award $20,000 in Scholarships to High School Seniors

Online Contest Raises Awareness About Fire Sprinklers

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- College can be one of the largest investments we make in our lives, but it doesn't have to be the most challenging. The American Fire Sprinkler Association (AFSA) is now accepting applications for its popular online scholarship, the AFSA High School Scholarship Contest (afsascholarship.org). The scholarship will award a total of $20,000 to 10 lucky winners.

The High School Scholarship Contest is open to current 2019/20 high school seniors who wish to pursue a 4-year college degree or 2-year technical education. Ten winners are randomly chosen, and each winner will receive a $2,000 prize that will be paid directly to the accredited educational institution of the winner's choice, to be used for tuition and/or books for the Fall 2020 semester. To enter, high school seniors can visit afsascholarship.org/high-school-contest where they will read an educational essay with information about fire sprinklers. After reading, the student will then be asked to take an eight-question, multiple-choice reading comprehension test. For each question answered correctly, students will receive one entry into a drawing for one of the ten $2,000 scholarships. A total of eight entries into the drawing are possible.

The 2019-2020 High School Scholarship Contest is currently open online and will run through 12:00 a.m. Central Time April 1, 2020. Since 1996, AFSA has provided over a quarter of a million dollars in scholarships to help fulfill the educational dreams of students from across the nation and raise public awareness about fire sprinklers. Over 75,000 high school seniors from across the United States entered the 2018-2019 contest.

For individuals who have already graduated from high school or earned a GED, AFSA also offers its Second Chance Scholarship Contest. Although the 2019 Second Chance Contest has closed, the 2020 Contest will open in April 2020 at afsascholarship.org/secondchance after the High School Contest closes. Those seeking to pursue a college degree or trade school education-including returning military, parents returning to the workforce, as well as high school seniors, are encouraged to enter. The Second Chance Contest offers five $1,000 scholarships annually.

Through these scholarships, AFSA hopes to create greater awareness by educating students who otherwise may not recognize the importance of fire safety in commercial buildings, homes, college dormitories, multi-family residences, and more. For details or to apply for either scholarship, visit afsascholarship.org.

###

About AFSA

Established in 1981, the American Fire Sprinkler Association is an international association representing merit shop fire sprinkler contractors. AFSA is dedicated to the educational and professional advancement of the automatic fire sprinkler industry. Visit firesprinkler.org.

Nicole Duvall American Fire Sprinkler Association 214-349-5965 nduvall@firesprinkler.org



