Axcient Named Cloud Security Excellence Award Winner by TMC

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Axcient , a leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), announced it was named a 2019 Cloud Security Excellence award by TMC, a global, integrated media company helping clients build communities.



“We are honored to receive such a prestigious award from TMC,” said Ben Nowacky, senior vice president of Product at Axcient. “Exemplified by the launch of Axcient’s X360 platform, we are constantly advancing our technology and simplifying our processes to ensure we are the strongest last line of defense for the MSP community and the clients they serve. In 2020, we will continue to raise the bar with our technology, removing the threats facing MSPs.”

The Cloud Computing Security Excellence Awards, presented by Cloud Computing magazine , honor solutions in two categories: those that most effectively leverage cloud platforms to deliver network security, and those providing security for cloud applications.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2019 Cloud Computing Security Excellence Award,” said Rich Tehrani ( News - Alert ), CEO, TMC. “We’ve seen remarkable progress as security continues to be perhaps the leading consideration in cloud deployments, making this a very competitive process. There are literally hundreds of new players in the market, compared to just a few years ago. It’s our pleasure to recognize such impressive and important contributions to the cloud marketplace.”

Results will be published on the Cloud Computing website.

To learn more about Axcient or to start a free trial, please visit www.axcient.com .

About Axcient

Axcient is an award-winning leader in business availability and cloud security solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The Axcient Business Availability suite—which includes Replibit , BRC , CloudFinder , Anchor , Fusion , and the Axcient Cloud —enables MSPs to build secure technology stacks for their clients, automate processes, and acts as the last line of defense for MSPs. Trusted by MSPs worldwide, Axcient protects businesses data and continuity in the event of security breaches , human error, and natural disasters . For more information, visit Axcient at www.axcient.com .

Follow Axcient on LinkedIn , Facebook and Twitter .

Media Contact

ARL Strategic Communications for Axcient

Email: Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com or Tassi@arlpr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.