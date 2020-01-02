Doteasy’s Secure WordPress Hosting Makes it Easy to Start With WordPress

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doteasy, a Canadian web hosting company, announced optimized WordPress Hosting plans for users looking to create a website with the #1 site building platform. Pre-installed with WordPress and essential plugins, Doteasy’s WordPress plans are equipped with the latest database versions and robust server requirements recommended by WordPress.



“We wanted to take the guesswork out of getting started with WordPress. Customers are sometimes afraid to pick the ‘wrong’ plan, so with our WordPress plans, they know they’ll have everything they need,” says William Wah, marketing manager at Doteasy. “Our goal was to help our clients from start to finish, beginning with a free domain name, to auto-updates to keep plugins up to date, and SSL security and server monitoring for the ultimate in security.”

Doteasy’s WordPress plans include everything needed for WordPress - for both security and performance. Plans are pre-installed with WordPress and essential plugins. Automatic WordPress updates are included to protect against vulnerabilities and provide better performance. Users can secure sites with an SSL certificate for free. Doteasy servers are monitored 24/7 to ensure websites are secure on the hosting front. Clients can also choose WordPress Business plans, which include SSD storage for up to 30X faster performance and automatic daily backups for peace of mind.

Doteasy offers specialized WordPress support from their award-winning, in-house team. Doteasy has also earned their reputation as “experts in WordPress” through their popular website dedicated to WordPress, which is updated daily with free plugins, themes, and other WordPress information. Doteasy also shares WordPress knowledge and resources with the public through their video guides, which walk viewers through WordPress setup, common WordPress issues, popular plugins, and more.

About Doteasy

Doteasy is an award-winning hosting and domain services provider based in Burnaby, BC. With over 20 years in the industry, Doteasy stands by their commitment to providing reliable, high-performance website solutions, with a wide-range of flexible plans for personal websites, business websites, and more.

For more info, please contact 1-866-456-3888 extension 3325.



