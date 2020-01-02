Society Developments’ Latest Project, Luxe London, is on the Market

WATERLOO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Luxe London , by Society Developments , has become the top luxury residential building for young professionals in London, Ontario. Since 2005, Society Developments have established themselves as leaders in luxury high-rise condominium living. They’ve proved, once again, that they’re the leaders in luxury living with the creation of Luxe London. Although Society Developments remained the owners of the building since its establishment, the 311 luxury suites in the 19-story building are now on the market.Luxe London is the ideal place for young professionals who want to enjoy the hustle and bustle of exciting London, Ontario. Because it is minutes away from the business centre of downtown London, residents are in the center of the action. They can work hard all day, and enjoy world-class restaurants, unique nightlife, and shopping all within close proximity to their home.Residents will experience luxury from the moment they walk in the door to the moment they go up to their suites. Luxe London offers 24-hour security surveillance and access controlled keyless entry. The building additionally features private access to above ground and covered parking. Because they cater to young professionals, Luxe London has an on-site business centre and private meeting space available to its tenants.The building amenities are what sets Luxe London apart from the competition. Luxe London offers a state of the art fitness centre, a yoga studio, changing rooms, each featuring a cedar sauna, showers, and lockers. Residents never have to leave the building for their entertainment – they can enjoy the 40-seat movie theatre with movies on demand and a game room equipped with a pool table, arcade game, and ping-pong table. Furthermore, Luxe London has a café lounge on-site for residents and their guests to enjoy and a rooftop patio featuring a stone fireplace and lounge seating.Although the building amenities are a well-welcomed bonus, residents choose Luxe London because of the suites. Each Luxe London suite is move-in ready and features luxurious bathrooms equipped with glass showers, and a custom vanity with granite countertops. The bathroom finishes include porcelain sinks, medicine cabinets with stainless steel pulls, contemporary chrome faucets and fixtures, and solid wood doors.The kitchen and living room area offers large windows with incredible views of London, Ontario. All Luxe London kitchens feature granite countertops with a stylish backsplash, stainless steel appliances, wide plank laminate flooring, and high-end lighting.Society Developments chose to partner with Craft Property Group to manage the building. With over 25 years of experience, Craft Property Group has a track record of 100% occupancy. They offer hassle-free management by handling the application process, marketing the available units, and by collecting rent from current residents.



